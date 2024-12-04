Resellers vote Syntech Distribution best for Customer Care

Syntech Distribution has scooped the Customer Care Distributor of the Year in the 12th annual Channelwise Awards.

For the Customer Care Distributor of the Year award, the 2 828 resellers polled in the survey were asked to rate their chosen distributors on a number of criteria:

The distributor has visible ESG programmes in place

The distributor has excellent availability of products and solutions

The distributor offers excellent after-sales service, warranty and maintenance

The distributor offers self-help tools

The distributor is innovative

The distributor goes the extra mile

The distributor is good at changing and adapting

The distributor offers added-value services

The scores for distributors receiving more than 50 individual votes were then averaged out to find the winners.

Syntech Distribution earned an average score of 36,7 out of a total of 40.

Pinnacle placed second with a score of 35,1, closely followed by Axiz with 34,9 and TVR with 34,9, Linkqage with 34,7 and Tarsus Distribution with 34,3.

The finalists were rounded out with First Distribution at 34, DCC Technologies at 33,4, Mustek at 32,7, Rectron at 32,7 and Esquire at 31,1.