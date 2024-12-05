Don’t let power outages spoil your holiday away

Upwards of 10-million South Africans holidayed domestically during the 2023/24 festive season, while 620 600 ventured abroad.

With recent economic boosts like lower inflation, interest rate cuts, and cheaper fuel, even more South Africans are set to spend their time away this holiday.

“But before they set off, they should ensure their property is protected from unexpected power cuts which can occur due to factors such as load reduction, severe weather conditions, and increased cable theft,” warns Dr Andrew Dickson, engineering executive at CBi-electric: low voltage.

“Power outages may mean holidaymakers return to a fridge full of spoiled groceries or, more seriously, a burglarised property should security systems go down. However, smart home technology offers practical solutions to help vacationers protect their homes and belongings from afar,” he points out.

Energy control from anywhere

“Smart home technologies like a smart power indicator can alert users via their smartphone when grid or alternative power switches off, allowing them to respond swiftly,” explains Stan Wilson, head: product management and value engineering at CBi-electric: low voltage.

“They can manage smart home devices remotely, turning off high-energy appliances and staggering their restart to prevent surges when power is restored. Additionally, this serves as a voltage regulator, ensuring that when power returns, the voltage remains within a safe operating range for connected equipment, further protecting devices.”

He adds that those with rooftop solar systems can use a smart power indicator to automate other smart devices to keep essential infrastructure like security systems operating even when the mains power supply is down. “Users can turn off energy-intensive appliances like geysers and pool pumps, preserving battery power and protecting the system from being overloaded.”

Solar support beyond the holidays

“A smart power indicator is also useful in everyday situations when solar PV users don’t have access to grid power,” notes Wilson. “It helps them preserve battery levels by disconnecting appliances to conserve energy until it recharges.”

Building on this, he shares that in summer, when batteries are already fully charged by noon, a smart power indicator can aid the system to direct excess energy to non-essential loads like a pool pump – allowing homeowners to get the most out of their solar system. “For instance, if a solar installation costs R100 000 and has a five-year payback period, redirecting that surplus energy can offset one’s utility bill and speed up the return on investment.

“The tool can also simplify the installation of backup power systems like solar. By eliminating the need to split an electrical distribution board into essential and non-essential loads, it may also reduce setup time and cut costs,” highlights Dr Dickson.

“Ultimately, this technology represents the next step toward a fully connected home environment. It not only provides deeper insight but also offers more control over energy usage and system behaviours. Now, the environment can be managed on a granular level, increasing one’s ability to automate and optimise their space, especially as more smart home devices come online,” he explains.

“With the festive season ahead, smart home technology ensures that South Africans can keep control of their homes, even while away. By opting for these solutions, families can focus on making holiday memories, while their homes – and the contents of their fridges – remain safe and sound,” concludes Wilson.