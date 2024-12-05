How SA telcos can prioritise the client

Around the world, telecommunications service providers are constantly evolving, adapting reconfiguring themselves to meet new industry and client expectations.

By Clayton Codd, GM: sales at Seacom

At the same time, telecoms are drivers of innovation; they have to keep up with the latest trends, and nowhere is that more essential than with the experience of their clients and their clients.

To maintain client satisfaction and loyalty, telecoms have to become more focussed and strategic.

On top of offering a comprehensive range of managed solutions and services at a competitive price-point, they need to provide a personalised experience and state-of-the-art solution offerings that meet specific client needs and expectations.

They can achieve this by deploying the latest technologies and strategies that reflect a client-centric, always-on approach. That approach then has the potential to elevate the entire industry and enable South Africans to not just participate in the digital age, but also thrive thanks to impactful relationships and partnerships with service providers.

The importance of satisfaction

Ironically, while many telecoms are in the business of connecting people and businesses (in other words, their clients) with each other, many face challenges positively connecting to their clients. According to the South African Telecommunications Sentiment Index, published by PwC, providers suffer from a considerably lower average net sentiment score than banks, insurers, and retailers.

Why should we, as an industry, be prioritising the needs of the client? Because, due to the level of increased competition among telecoms, and indeed all businesses in South Africa, client service is a key differentiating factor between operators, and one that clients question the most in terms of overall value.

Studies have shown a strong correlation between telecom client satisfaction and retention, with one study by McKinsey showing the overlap between the two can be as high as 90% in some markets.

Bottom line, the client experience equates to added value for the organisation. And in today’s digital-driven age, it is through technology that organisations can unlock that value.

The impact of AI

Overall, investments in technology such as 5G infrastructure and the expansion of fibre optic Internet cable networks are a few ways telecoms are supporting their client-centric strategies. These investments are centred on achieving business growth, but they also open the door to new products, services and solutions that ultimately transform how clients interact with the organisation.

That said, it’s not the only area where innovation is driving transformation. Client service was one of the first business functions to be transformed by the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. Some of the major trends in this area include AI-driven personalisation, AI-generated call scripts and frequently asked questions, conversational chatbots, as well as AI-driven insights based on client data.

That last trend is arguably the most impactful as said data was already available to organisations that were previously unable to extract any substantive value. Now, organisations are able to analyse data gathered by omnichannel marketing and client relationship management (CRM) platforms and use their findings to enhance their decision-making and adapt their strategic planning.

By fully harnessing the power of AI/ML technologies, telecoms have the potential to elevate the client experience as well as set an industry-wide standard in terms of what the client will and should expect from their service provider.

The essentials of the client-centric approach

Telecoms have a lot to gain by becoming more client-centric organisations, but that transformation is only possible with a strategic and multi-layered plan in place. For example, by collecting data on client usage patterns, service preferences, and interaction records, telecoms can develop a clear understanding of their clients, thus delivering a personalised experience to each one via service customisation and targeted marketing campaigns.

The next layer is the interaction experience between the client and the organisation. Telecoms need to ensure the transition between traditional and digital touchpoints is seamless, though with each channel and product compartmentalised for convenience and ease of use.

Telecoms must keep in mind that not every objective is achieved using technology. Case in point, to deliver the experience that clients expect and reinforce brand integrity, telecoms should invest in skilled resources, employee training and ensure they adhere to high standards when it comes to client service. Not only that, but employees should engage in proactive and relevant communications, using gathered client data to adapt their value proposition.

Telecoms in South Africa will embrace a client-centric approach to different degrees based on their existing structures and capabilities. However, any approach is critical if telecoms organisations want to distinguish themselves. Through strategic investments and deploying state-of-the-art technologies, telecoms can take the client experience to a new level, demonstrating their commitment to the client and upholding the values of quality, reliability, and innovation.