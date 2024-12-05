Matric Live wins FNB App of the Year 2024

The 2024 FNB App of the Year winner is Matric Live, an educational app designed to empower Grade 10 to 12 learners.

Announced yesterday (4 December), the winning app impressed the judges with its dynamic approach to learning through interactive video lessons, gamified study experiences, mock exam simulations, and an AI chat feature that provides instant academic support.

Beyond winning the App of the Year award, Matric Live also secured victories in the Huawei Category 15 and Best Breakthrough Developer categories.

The FNB App of the Year Awards is the tech industry’s ultimate recognition for the most groundbreaking digital solutions that are poised to make a meaningful impact in South Africa and the continent. The journey to this coveted title was nothing short of intense.

Finalists participated in a rigorous three-stage judging process that assessed creativity, feasibility, technical execution, and potential impact. The competition culminated in live pitches to an esteemed panel of judges, including business and technology leaders.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious award,” says Matric Live team member Lesego Finger. “The competition pushed us to our limits, from the technical judging to the live pitch. Winning the FNB App of the Year title is a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to the opportunities it will bring.”

As part of the prize, the winning team will attend an international IT conference of their choice, valued at R250 000.

“This year’s App of the Year winner exemplifies the innovative spirit that drives South Africa’s small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Andiswa Bata, CEO of FNB Business. “Congratulations to all the winners. It’s inspiring to see many aspirant coders and budding tech entrepreneurs innovating to solve key challenges impacting the country.”

The FNB App of the Year ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in various categories: