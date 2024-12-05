Veeam welcomes new investors with $15bn valuation

Veeam Software has expanded its shareholder base in a $2-billion secondary offering, valuing the company at $15-billion.

As of September, Veeam has generated $1,7-billion in annualized recurring revenue (ARR), with a 18% year-over-year growth rate including 31% year-over-year growth for the Software + SaaS subscription business and 30% EBITDA margins – exceeding the Rule of 40 – demonstrating a track record of sustained profitable growth. T

his growth has enabled Veeam to invest in security, cloud, and AI-driven innovation.

“In a digital-first world, data is the foundation of your business. If you lose access to that data, your business stops,” says Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “As enterprises embrace AI and digital initiatives, the volume and value of data continues to grow, along with the risks – ransomware, cyber threats, and other outages. Our 550,000 customers and over 34,000 partners trust Veeam to keep their data resilient and their businesses running. That trust has made us the #1 global leader in Data Resilience and fuels our commitment to propel the industry forward.”