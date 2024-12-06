Qlik powers faster outcomes for Accenture’s GenWizard

Qlik has been selected by Accenture to provide critical technology supporting GenWizard, Accenture’s generative AI platform.

By incorporating a Qlik data integration solution, GenWizard is set to deliver more accurate, timely, and valuable artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights across various enterprise functions.

GenWizard serves as an AI platform for enterprises, helping them scale AI across application management, infrastructure optimisation, and software development. The platform enhances productivity, reduces operational costs, and enables smarter decision-making by using generative AI to automate processes and provide actionable insights.

Qlik Talend Cloud will underpin GenWizard’s “event fabric,” ensuring seamless data movement across diverse systems to support reliable and responsive AI applications.

“Strong partnerships are the cornerstone of meaningful innovation,” says David Zember, senior vice-president: worldwide channels and alliances at Qlik. “Our collaboration with Accenture highlights how trusted relationships drive transformational outcomes for customers.

“By combining Qlik’s real-time data integration capabilities with Accenture’s GenWizard platform, we’re enabling enterprises to scale AI initiatives and realise the full potential of their data. Together, we are reducing complexity, enhancing agility, and paving the way for AI success.”

Qlik Talend Cloud is supporting GenWizard’s core value through: