Qlik powers faster outcomes for Accenture’s GenWizard

Qlik has been selected by Accenture to provide critical technology supporting GenWizard, Accenture’s generative AI platform.
By incorporating a Qlik data integration solution, GenWizard is set to deliver more accurate, timely, and valuable artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights across various enterprise functions.
GenWizard serves as an AI platform for enterprises, helping them scale AI across application management, infrastructure optimisation, and software development. The platform enhances productivity, reduces operational costs, and enables smarter decision-making by using generative AI to automate processes and provide actionable insights.
Qlik Talend Cloud will underpin GenWizard’s “event fabric,” ensuring seamless data movement across diverse systems to support reliable and responsive AI applications.
“Strong partnerships are the cornerstone of meaningful innovation,” says David Zember, senior vice-president: worldwide channels and alliances at Qlik. “Our collaboration with Accenture highlights how trusted relationships drive transformational outcomes for customers.
“By combining Qlik’s real-time data integration capabilities with Accenture’s GenWizard platform, we’re enabling enterprises to scale AI initiatives and realise the full potential of their data. Together, we are reducing complexity, enhancing agility, and paving the way for AI success.”
Qlik Talend Cloud is supporting GenWizard’s core value through:
- Real-Time Data Integration: Continuous data synchronisation ensures that GenWizard maintains a real-time environment, essential for accurate AI predictions and insights. By reducing latency, the platform allows faster, more reliable decision-making across various enterprise functions.
- Scalable, Flexible Architecture: Qlik’s technology integrates seamlessly across cloud and on-premises systems, enabling GenWizard to scale effortlessly across different environments. This adaptability is crucial for enterprises managing complex, evolving data environments.
- Data Integrity and Security: Trusted data validation and security measures ensure that data processed by GenWizard is accurate, consistent, and compliant. This reliability is a key component in building trust in AI-generated outputs and maintaining data quality throughout the AI pipeline.