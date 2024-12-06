SA young scientists impress at Türkiye science fair

Two South African learners from Eskom Expo for Young Scientist International Science Fair were awarded medals after successfully showcasing their research projects at this year’s İzmir International Innovation Science Energy Engineering Fair (IISEEF) in Türkiye.

Thiedu Du Preez, 17, from Vredenburg High School on the West Coast, was awarded a Silver medal for his project, “Seal to Heal: Economical natural alternatives for wound healing”. The objective of the project was to identify a formulation of natural products that can serve as a viable alternative to chemical solutions for sealing wounds and providing protection against harmful infections.

“It was an incredibly proud moment for me to walk onto the stage, collect my Silver medal, and hold the South African flag high with immense pride. While it’s a personal achievement, it’s also a shared success for Eskom Expo, my hometown, my school, and South Africa. I had an amazing experience at the IISEEF. It was fascinating to explore diverse projects addressing simple yet overlooked problems. Meeting young scientists from around the world and learning about their cultures was truly a highlight, along with forging new friendships,” says Du Preez.

The young scientist urged his peers to develop a passion for science, mathematics, and engineering, and go out and explore everyday problems in life. “Correct the problem, and you’ll see that problems can be easily fixed through science. The world needs a new generation of scientists with creative minds to solve problems based on research skills, which is a new way of thinking,” he says.

Additionally, Aadil Dawood, 17, from Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, was awarded a Bronze medal at the IISEEF, for the project, “‘Spectro-metrical analysis of urinary metabolic by-products forming as a result of exercise’, which aims to bring understanding on how exercising impacts the human body at the molecular-level by analysing urine metabolites.

“It feels incredible to win a bronze medal at the IISEEF. Being part of such an event is something I’ll always remember. The IISEEF was a lot of fun. Meeting people from different countries and sharing ideas was inspiring. Everything was well-organised, and there were plenty of fun activities as well. The highlight for me was meeting so many new people and experiencing the culture in Izmir. Seeing the historic sites, trying the food, and learning about traditions was really special,” says Dawood.

The fair, which hosted 143 young scientists from 10 countries, saw innovative research projects showcased across various science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) categories such as Physics, Biology, and more.

Mologadi Motshele, CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation says: “Eskom is proud and congratulates Aadil and Thiedu, who have successfully represented South Africa at the IISEEF in Türkiye. Their innovative research projects aim to advance our understanding of exercise physiology and the other emphasising the therapeutic potential of natural ingredients. The two young scientists are indeed unlocking exciting possibilities to resolve societal problems for the future.

“We encourage Aadil and Thiedu to keep pushing boundaries and explore new possibilities in their fields of study. Through initiatives such as the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, Eskom actively supports South Africa’s national strategic priority of strengthening the country’s skills pipeline. The programme places a strong emphasis on nurturing and inspiring the next generation of scientists, equipping them with critical research skills and providing platforms to showcase their innovations.”

Registration to take part in Eskom Expo opens on 15 January 2025. Visit: www.exposcience.co.za for details.