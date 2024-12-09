AI, privacy shape consumer cybersecurity landscape

According to Kaspersky’s latest report, artificial intelligence (AI) will become an integral part of daily life, while privacy concerns around biometric data and advanced technologies will take center stage in 2025.

These forecasts are part of the annual Kaspersky Security Bulletin series, which provides an outlook on the cybersecurity trends and threats expected to impact consumers in the coming year.

AI becomes an everyday reality – AI is predicted to fully integrate into daily life in 2025, becoming a standard tool rather than a novel technology. With prominent operating systems like iOS and Android rolling out AI-enhanced features, people will increasingly rely on AI for communication, workflows, and creative tasks. However, this normalisation also brings challenges, particularly as personalised deepfakes become increasingly sophisticated in the absence of reliable detection tools.

AI is predicted to fully integrate into daily life in 2025, becoming a standard tool rather than a novel technology. With prominent operating systems like iOS and Android rolling out AI-enhanced features, people will increasingly rely on AI for communication, workflows, and creative tasks. However, this normalisation also brings challenges, particularly as personalised deepfakes become increasingly sophisticated in the absence of reliable detection tools. Privacy regulations will expand user data ownership – The growing emphasis on privacy is expected to lead to new regulations that strengthen user control over personal data. By 2025, individuals may gain the right to monetise their data, transfer it easily across platforms, and benefit from simplified consent processes. Global frameworks, such as the EU’s GDPR, California’s CPRA and South Africa’s POPIA, continue to inspire reforms worldwide, while decentralised storage technologies could further strengthen user autonomy over their information.

The growing emphasis on privacy is expected to lead to new regulations that strengthen user control over personal data. By 2025, individuals may gain the right to monetise their data, transfer it easily across platforms, and benefit from simplified consent processes. Global frameworks, such as the EU’s GDPR, California’s CPRA and South Africa’s POPIA, continue to inspire reforms worldwide, while decentralised storage technologies could further strengthen user autonomy over their information. Fraudsters will continue to exploit premieres and releases – Cybercriminals are expected to target prominent gaming, console, and film launches in 2025. Titles like Mafia: The Old Country, Civilization VII, and Death Stranding 2, as well as the anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, are likely to attract scams involving fake pre-orders, counterfeit rootkits, and malicious downloads. Similarly, blockbuster films like Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth may trigger phishing campaigns and counterfeit merchandise fraud aimed at enthusiastic fanbases.

Cybercriminals are expected to target prominent gaming, console, and film launches in 2025. Titles like Mafia: The Old Country, Civilization VII, and Death Stranding 2, as well as the anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, are likely to attract scams involving fake pre-orders, counterfeit rootkits, and malicious downloads. Similarly, blockbuster films like Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth may trigger phishing campaigns and counterfeit merchandise fraud aimed at enthusiastic fanbases. Political polarisation will fuel cyberbullying – Increasing political polarisation is expected to exacerbate cyberbullying in 2025. Social media algorithms that amplify divisive content, combined with the widespread availability of AI tools for creating deepfakes and doctored posts, are likely to intensify online harassment. Cross-border cyberbullying could also escalate as global platforms facilitate the targeting of individuals based on their political beliefs.

Increasing political polarisation is expected to exacerbate cyberbullying in 2025. Social media algorithms that amplify divisive content, combined with the widespread availability of AI tools for creating deepfakes and doctored posts, are likely to intensify online harassment. Cross-border cyberbullying could also escalate as global platforms facilitate the targeting of individuals based on their political beliefs. Rising number of subscription services will fuel fraud risks – As the global economy shifts further towards subscription-based models, a rise in fraud related to fake subscription promotions is expected. Cybercriminals are expected to create counterfeit services that mimic legitimate platforms, aiming to deceive users into providing personal and financial information, resulting in identity theft and financial losses. Additionally, the growth of unofficial resources that provide discounted or free access to subscription services is expected to become a significant threat vector, exposing users to phishing attacks, malware, and data breaches.

As the global economy shifts further towards subscription-based models, a rise in fraud related to fake subscription promotions is expected. Cybercriminals are expected to create counterfeit services that mimic legitimate platforms, aiming to deceive users into providing personal and financial information, resulting in identity theft and financial losses. Additionally, the growth of unofficial resources that provide discounted or free access to subscription services is expected to become a significant threat vector, exposing users to phishing attacks, malware, and data breaches. Prohibition of social media for children may lead to broader user restrictions – Australia’s proposed legislation to ban social media access for children under 16 could set a global precedent. If implemented successfully, the restriction could pave the way for broader limitations on access for other demographics. Platforms like Instagram have already begun adopting AI-powered age-verification systems, signaling a shift toward stricter governance of online spaces.

“As we look to 2025, the most significant impact on consumers is expected to arise from the intersection of innovation and regulation. Advances in AI, privacy protection, and data ownership frameworks will reshape the way people interact with technology and manage their digital lives. These developments hold immense potential but also demand careful oversight to ensure they serve consumer interests,” says Anna Larkina, Kaspersky privacy expert.