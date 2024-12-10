Microsoft leverages AI to fast-track African start-ups

Microsoft, through the company’s Africa Transformation Office (ATO), has unveiled an initiative that will accelerate advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and foster collaboration between startups and industry leaders.

The initiative will also mark the launch of Microsoft’s strategic collaboration with Nvidia, aimed at accelerating AI startup development in Africa.

The announcement was made building on the success of the Microsoft African Startups AI Fest held earlier this year in South Africa and included participation from the Nvidia Inception program as a platform for startups to engage with industry leaders, investors, and potential partners. Participants will discover cutting-edge AI solutions and have numerous opportunities for networking and collaboration.

“We are pleased to offer AI startups in Africa the necessary resources and support for their success,” says Gerald Maithya, GM of the Microsoft Africa Transformation Office. “Our collaboration with Nvidia Inception will help startup founders leverage Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, AI tools, and go-to-market support. This will assist them in overcoming challenges such as scaling their solutions globally and accessing a broader customer base. We look forward to welcoming local entrepreneurs to this exciting initiative to drive the future of AI in Africa.”

Africa is poised to lead in AI-driven solutions, thanks to its youthful, dynamic workforce and rapidly growing tech ecosystems. With the highest average entrepreneurial rate in the world and significant investment growth, innovation is thriving. Already, more than 2 400 AI startups in Africa are transforming industries and creating new job opportunities at a rapid pace.

The Microsoft AI Startups initiative aims to help boost this momentum, empowering African startups with the support and resources needed to grow, through collaboration with Nvidia Inception, a global free program designed to nurture cutting-edge startups by offering them access to technological resources, experts and opportunities to connect with venture capitalists.

Learnings will also be showcased from local success stories like Taimba, an agritech startup that is transforming the agricultural supply chain by connecting rural smallholder farmers directly to urban retailers, and Zendawa, a telehealth service provider revolutionizing pharmaceutical operations by providing online access to medicines and financial solutions for pharmacies. Pesawise, a fintech innovator, will also showcase how it is enhancing secure and efficient payment services, leveraging tools like Azure and GitHub to transform the financial landscape in East Africa.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft will work with Nvidia Inception to help fast-track AI transformation in Africa. Entrepreneurs will gain the tools needed to export their solutions globally, including receiving mentorship, access to essential tools like Microsoft Azure and GitHub, go-to-market support, and technical resources, along with valuable networking opportunities.

The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub has already proven instrumental in supporting over 14 000 African startups. Across the continent, startups like Snark Health, Aibanc, and PCS Agri have benefited and have been able to scale their operations. Kenya’s Snark Health is tackling healthcare payment challenges with a novel blockchain-based solution, connecting patients and doctors, and supporting thousands across Africa.

In Nigeria, Aibanc is pioneering the first subscription-based banking system in Africa, leveraging AI technology to provide hyper-personalized loans and related financial services to individuals and SMEs across the continent. Meanwhile, Morocco’s PCS Agri uses AI, Machine Learning, and IoT to enhance farm operations, optimize management, and improve customer communication through tools like connected traps and yield estimation platforms.

The Microsoft Africa Development Centre (ADC) in Nairobi will play a crucial role in supporting this collaboration, including key initiatives like AI training through virtual sessions for developers. Additionally, NVIDIA will host a workshop that aims to give high-level insights into the collaboration and provide startups with guidance on generative AI tools and how they can leverage AI and compute resources to scale.