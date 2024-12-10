Second Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program completed

Qualcomm has announced the successful completion of the second year of its Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program, culminating in the Make in Africa Finale 2024.

Now in its second year, this program has successfully guided early-stage technology startups by providing mentorship, business coaching, engineering consultation, and IP protection advice.

This year’s Make in Africa finalists, from six African nations, are tackling real-world challenges across healthcare, agriculture, cutting-edge AI and industrial sectors.

The 2024 cohort includes the following startups (listed in alphabetical order):

Aurora Health Systems from Kenya provides AI-based cardiovascular healthcare tools

from Kenya provides AI-based cardiovascular healthcare tools CropScan from Kenya uses solar-powered smart farming IoT devices

from Kenya uses solar-powered smart farming IoT devices Cure Bionics from Tunisia makes smart 3D printed prosthetic devices

from Tunisia makes smart 3D printed prosthetic devices DevisionX from Egypt provides AI-based low-code computer vision tools

from Egypt provides AI-based low-code computer vision tools Kalio from Cameroon is building AI tools for Agricultural IoT

from Cameroon is building AI tools for Agricultural IoT Kitovu from Nigeria provides tools and software for smart agricultural warehouse management

from Nigeria provides tools and software for smart agricultural warehouse management NextAI Studios from Kenya builds AI-based emotion detection into toys for children’s mental healthcare

from Kenya builds AI-based emotion detection into toys for children’s mental healthcare RIM Nextgen from Kenya, uses smart tools for monitoring propane consumption

from Kenya, uses smart tools for monitoring propane consumption Sparcx from South Africa uses AI for enhancing radar signal processing

from South Africa uses AI for enhancing radar signal processing ViZmerald from Tunisia, is working on AI-based textile industry inspection

Aurora Health Systems from Kenya was announced the winner of the 2024 Wireless Reach Social Impact Fund. This fund, provided by Qualcomm through its Qualcomm Wireless Reach Initiative, aims to support startups in scaling their societal and market impact.

Aurora Health Systems was selected for their innovative wireless, portable ECG device with LTE connectivity. This device assists patients with cardiovascular disease by enabling remote data transmission of ECG data to healthcare providers, even in rural areas. They are the first in East Africa to train ECG AI models on locally sourced data, resulting in more accurate algorithms and improved AI-powered diagnostics. Additionally, all finalists will receive stipends to further fuel their growth and help protect their intellectual property.

In an effort to harness Africa’s vast potential for innovation and creativity, the L2Pro Africa IP e-learning Platform provides further support to startups across Africa. This free online training program, developed in collaboration with Adams and Adams, Africa’s leading IP law firm, is designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers across the continent.

The platform provides essential knowledge and tools to protect and maximize innovations, addressing the pressing challenge of limited patent activity in Africa. By equipping innovators with the skills needed to safeguard and commercialize their inventions, L2Pro Africa aims to unlock new economic opportunities and foster a thriving ecosystem of innovation.

Qualcomm has launched the Make in Africa 2025 program. Applications are now open. Details can be found here: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/locations/africa/qualcomm-make-in-africa.