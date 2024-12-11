Agentic AI fuels enterprise automation

As enterprises seek to scale and innovate in an increasingly complex digital landscape, Agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force, redefining the boundaries of automation.

From intelligent decision-making to real-time adaptability, this cutting-edge technology is reshaping industries like healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy, and retail, according to GlobalData.

Kiran Raj, practice head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, comments: “Agentic AI represents a paradigm shift from traditional automation. By integrating perception, reasoning, and autonomous action, it empowers enterprises to navigate complexity with agility and precision.

“Whether reducing administrative burdens in healthcare, streamlining financial transactions, or optimizing energy systems, Agentic AI delivers measurable outcomes – higher efficiency, reduced costs, and superior customer experiences.

“Its ability to adapt in real time positions it as a cornerstone of digital transformation, particularly in sectors demanding dynamic decision-making.”

GlobalData’s latest Innovation Radar report, “Automation 2.0: The Rise of Intelligent AI Agents”, explores the groundbreaking innovations driving this shift and their role in redefining enterprise workflows. These advancements, combined with industry success stories, highlight the tangible impact of Agentic AI.

Illustrative innovations driving agentic AI include:

Microsoft: Copilot Studio and Dynamics 365 agents integrate with Microsoft 365 to deliver real-time workflow optimisation across sales, supply chain, and customer service.

Copilot Studio and Dynamics 365 agents integrate with Microsoft 365 to deliver real-time workflow optimisation across sales, supply chain, and customer service. SAP: Joule, powered by collaborative AI agents, incorporates an advanced Knowledge Graph to streamline dispute management, financial automation, and operational workflows.

Joule, powered by collaborative AI agents, incorporates an advanced Knowledge Graph to streamline dispute management, financial automation, and operational workflows. UiPath: Agent Builder and Autopilot blend AI with robotic process automation (RPA), introducing unprecedented flexibility across sectors like finance, healthcare, and logistics.

Agent Builder and Autopilot blend AI with robotic process automation (RPA), introducing unprecedented flexibility across sectors like finance, healthcare, and logistics. Origami Agents: This innovative platform analyses real-time customer behavior, driving enhanced lead generation and sales automation for improved market responsiveness.

These innovations are complemented by real-world success stories, which highlight how Agentic AI is delivering measurable outcomes across sectors:

Media: Dentsu’s Azure-based predictive copilot uses agentic AI with generative agents for media planning, cutting insights time by 90%, reducing costs, and boosting ROI with enhanced accuracy and conversational chat.

Dentsu’s Azure-based predictive copilot uses agentic AI with generative agents for media planning, cutting insights time by 90%, reducing costs, and boosting ROI with enhanced accuracy and conversational chat. Telecom : BT’s use of ServiceNow’s agentic AI-powered Now platform streamlines task automation, cutting resolution times to under a minute, reducing paperwork by 55%, and improving request handling by 80% for Service Bridge customers.

: BT’s use of ServiceNow’s agentic AI-powered Now platform streamlines task automation, cutting resolution times to under a minute, reducing paperwork by 55%, and improving request handling by 80% for Service Bridge customers. Foodservice: OpenTable uses Salesforce’s Agentforce and Service Cloud to automate tasks, unify data, and enhance self-service, saving two minutes per ten-minute call while enabling staff to focus on complex issues, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional experiences.

GlobalData’s Deals database reveals that Agentic AI is attracting robust investor confidence, with $1,8-billion in venture funding across 69 deals in 2024. Notable investments include $220-million for Paris-based startup H and $97,2-million for New York’s Emergence AI.

Raj emphasises that “Agentic AI is not just a tool but a transformative framework for addressing operational challenges. It represents the next frontier in automation, redefining how industries approach complexity and innovation. As businesses grapple with ever-changing environments, the ability to integrate adaptive, autonomous systems will determine their scalability, resilience, and long-term success.

“With Agentic AI accelerating enterprise automation, businesses worldwide are better equipped to achieve efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth—ushering in a new era of intelligent, data-driven operations.”