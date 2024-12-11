Consumer spending promises festive season recovery

The festive season is in full swing and economic experts are predicting that consumer spending will rebound to pre-pandemic levels, signaling a strong recovery in retail and consumer confidence.

This optimism is already taking shape, with inflation falling to a four-year low of 2,8% in October 2024, fueling increased spending

During Black Friday Week, inDrive saw a 75% surge in demand for mobility services, as consumers turned to ride-hailing to transport everything from electronics to clothing and food & beverages.

Gauteng and the Western Cape saw heightened mobility during Black Friday week, particularly on 28 and 29 November.

InDrive data revealed that consumers were especially active traveling to and from shopping centers, entertainment venues, grocery stores, and other key hotspots.

Shopping malls saw a particularly high volume of trips, reflecting the ongoing importance of physical retail spaces during Black Friday. The significant uptick in short-distance travel, especially within 500 meters of popular destinations, highlights the preference for convenience during the busy shopping season.

Ashif Black, inDrive’s business specialist in South Africa, says: “The trends we’ve observed this Black Friday week further underscore the evolving role of ride-hailing services in supporting the growing demands of consumers, making it easier to navigate an increasingly fast-paced retail environment.”