New board for ISPA

Following the recent annual general meeting (AGM) and fourth quarter board meeting, the Internet Services Providers Association (ISPA) has unveiled its new board line-up for the next three years.

The official internet industry body extends thanks to outgoing board members Cheryl Dinkelmann, Gideon le Grange and André van der Walt.

It also congratulates Ntokozo Mbonani and Doreen Mokoena who are joining the ISPA board for the first time.

Dave Gale, Jerry Maleka and Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were re-elected to further board terms.

Sasha Booth-Beharilal returns as ISPA chairperson, backed by Enzio von Diest as deputy-chairperson.

New Board members are elected to serve a three-year term. Board members are eligible to serve for a maximum of six consecutive years, and then become ineligible for further reappointment until one year has passed.

ISPA’s counsel and informed advice around creating a world-class information and communications technology (ICT) framework for South Africa are taken seriously by the country’s decision-makers. This is largely due to the deep trove of sector knowledge that exists within the ISPA. ISPA’s board acquires and distills this knowledge through working groups, industry feedback, industry partners and various other entities.