Users came under sustained attack in 2024

Kaspersky’s detection systems discovered an average of 467 000 malicious files per day in 2024, marking a 14% increase compared to the previous year.

Certain types of threats saw significant growth with experts reporting a 33% surge in Trojan detections compared to 2023.

These and other findings are described in the Kaspersky Security Bulletin (KSB) – an annual series of reports analysing major developments in the cybersecurity landscape.

Windows continued to be the primary target for cyberattacks, accounting for 93% of all malware-filled data detected daily. Malicious families disseminated through various scripts and different Microsoft Office document formats ranked among the top three threats, accounting for 6% of all malicious files detected daily.

Kaspersky’s detection systems discovered a significant increase in Windows malware – 19% from 2023 to 2024. The most widespread type of malware continues to be Trojans – malicious programs that disguise themselves as legitimate software – with a surge of 33% from 2023 to 2024.

There has also been a 2.5-fold (150%) increase in the use of Trojan-droppers – programs designed to deliver other malware to a victim’s computer or phone without the victim noticing.

“The number of new threats grows every year as adversaries continue to develop new malware, techniques and methods to attack users and organisations,” comments Vladimir Kuskov, Head of Anti-Malware Research at Kaspersky. “This year was no exception to this, and there were dangerous trends observed, such as attacks on trusted relationships and supply chains, including those on open-source packages (such as the XZ case).

“There were massive phishing and malicious campaigns targeting social media users and a rise in banking malware. And, of course, the use of AI tools to generate new malware or facilitate phishing attacks. In this evolving cyber threat landscape, the use of reliable security solutions is vital.”