What Saffers searched for in 2024

Demure, Malome Victor, Dricus du Plessis, Tshwala Bami, Inside Out 2 and the AFCON. These are the terms for lead this year’s trends on search.

Google’s 2024 Year in Search [YIS] report for South Africa reveals unexpected trends and fascinating insights into the collective consciousness of netizens.

This year’s results show a heightened interest in entertainment, current affairs, events, sports, celebrities and notable personalities who have passed away.

The year saw the unexpected rise of a seemingly simple word – demure. Once a term often associated with outdated notions of femininity, “demure” has been reclaimed and reimagined for a new generation.

What began as a playful TikTok trend ignited a broader conversation about individuality, self-expression, and challenging societal norms. From fashion runways to social media feeds, the word “demure” was everywhere, sparking curiosity and inspiring creativity – the meaning of the word demure is one of this year’s most searched words.

Tshwala Bami, a captivating amapiano track featuring S.N.E and EeQue took the music world by storm. Released earlier this year, the song surpassed 100-million streams within a month after its release, solidifying its position as a global hit and this year’s most searched Amapiano dance tune.

Among celebrities and media personalities who passed away this year, talented and rising star in the South African film industry, Mpho Sebeng topped the search list for loss. The passing on of Liam Payne and Pravin Gordhan followed in this category as losses that captured the interest of South Africans this year.

After conquering the box office worldwide, Inside Out 2 soared to the top of South Africa’s most searched movies while Baby Reindeer claimed the number one spot for the most searched TV shows.

While South Africans were eager to make their mark during the 2024 National Elections in May, IEC topped the most searched event list. Online searches also revealed a keen interest in the results of the US Elections which came up second place as the most searched event this year.

From a sporting perspective, AFCON, Euro 2024 and T20 World Cup, a biennial T20 cricket tournament dominated sporting events that South Africans were interested in. The AFCON which also topped the list of searches was held in Ivory Coast and saw Bafana Bafana’s impressive run, igniting national pride.

The full lists of Top Trending Searches by South Africans in 2024 are as follows:

Top 10 music searches in 2024

Malome Vector

Shebeshxt

Chris Brown

Tyla

P Diddy

Tshwala Bami

Kabza Chant

Donald

Imithandazo

Ntate Stunna

Top searched losses in 2024

Mpho Sebeng

Liam Payne

Pravin Gordhan

Connie Chiume

Tito Mboweni

Zanele Mbokazi

Markus Jooste

Aletta Bezuidenhout

Dudu Myeni

Solly Moholo

Top 10 most searched athletes in 2024

Dricus du Plessis

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Lamine Yamal

Ronwen Williams

Akani Simbine

Nico Williams

Christian Horner

Riyad Mahrez

Rhulani Mokwena

Tatjana Smith

Top 10 most searched movies in 2024

Inside Out 2

Bad Boys 4

Fool Me Once

Movie Box

Deadpool

Damsel

Divorce in Black

Shogun

Beekeeper

Top most searched TV shows in 2024

Baby Reindeer

Griselda Blanco

Beauty in Black

Menendez Brothers

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Siphesihle Mokoena

Ronnie Nyakale

The Crow

House of the Dragon

Big Brother Mzansi 2024

Road House

Top 10 searches in 2024

AFCON

IEC

Alexandra Forbes

Olympics 2024

US Election Results

Demure Meaning

NSFAS Application 2025

Matric Results 2024

Joslin Smith

NHI

Top 10 sporting events searched in 2024

AFCON

Euro 2024

T20 World Cup

Bafana Bafana

Olympics

Betway Premiership

COP America

Australian Open 2024

Cape Verde

Imane Khelif

Top 10 event searches in 2024