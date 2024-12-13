SA young scientists earn Medals of Honour in Mexico

Research projects by two local young scientists earned Medals of Honour, while ranking in the top 10 among the 45 international learners who presented at the ExpoCiencias Nacional Tabasco 2024 competition held in Mexico.

The projects that earned international recognition at the competition, which was held from 3 to 7 December 2024, were presented by Aman Pati, a Grade 11 learner at Kingfisher High School in Limpopo and Raees Khan a Grade 11 learner at Vryburg High School in the North West.

Pati, who was a Gold Medal recipient and senior category winner in Physics, Astronomy, and Space Sciences at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) in September 2024, presented a theoretical study on the ‘Revolutionizer’ mechanism – a low-cost, fuel-free, and environmentally sustainable alternative for rocket launches.

He says: “The experience was unforgettable. The ExpoCiencias Nacional brought together some of the brightest young minds from around the world, and being part of such a prestigious event was truly inspiring. I learned so much from other participants and their groundbreaking projects, which broadened my perspective on global innovation.

“The highlight of the trip was the cultural night, where we had the opportunity to meet and connect with participants from different countries, learning about their cultures and scientific advancements.”

Khan showcased his Gold Medal-winning Eskom Expo ISF project, the Portable Automated Healthcare Device, which incorporates a blood oxygen monitor, a thermometer, and glucose monitoring capability.

“The experience was spectacular from beginning to end. I had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Mexican way of life and meet people from completely different backgrounds and beliefs. It was truly amazing exposure to what the world has to offer,” says Khan.

“Participating in the ExpoCiencias Nacional competition clearly demonstrated how science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) brings people closer together. Participants from various countries bonded and connected by sharing their mutual scientific ideas and innovations.

“Through ExpoCiencias Nacional, I met hundreds of people who showed me immense support and hospitality. It was truly a memorable and unforgettable experience,” he adds.

While participating in the competition, the learners, who were accompanied on the trip by Eskom Expo’s academic director, Dr Krishnie Naidoo, also had an opportunity to embark on historical and cultural excursions to Comalcalco in Tabasco – the home of the ancient archaeological ruins and pyramids of the advanced Olmec people (predecessors of the Mayans); museums and parks that house excavated original stone sculptures dated over 1 000 BC; the history behind chocolate-making from cacao beans discovered by the Mayans; and various city tours to experience authentic Mexican food and culture. Learning about the advanced ancient civilisations was an invaluable educational experience for the team.

Mologadi Motshele, CEO (acting) of Eskom Development Foundation (Acting), congratulates Aman and Raees for raising the country’s flag at the ExpoCiencias Nacional competition. “Your well-deserved recognition is a testament to the dedication and effort you put into refining your projects.

“Participating in international science fairs provides our local young scientists with invaluable exposure to diverse ideas, innovative approaches, and different perspectives on problem-solving. For more than two decades, Eskom has proudly supported the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, viewing it as an investment in our future scientists and engineers. These young innovators are being nurtured to tackle the challenges of tomorrow, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future,” says Motshele.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty says: “We congratulate the winners at the Mexico International Science Fair for their exceptional innovation, dedication, and hard work. Their groundbreaking projects reflect the limitless potential of young minds and inspire us all to push the boundaries of knowledge. Their achievements are a testament to the power of curiosity, perseverance, and collaboration.

“We encourage other South African learners to follow in their footsteps, embrace challenges, and pursue their passion for science. The future is bright, and it is through their efforts that we continue to move towards a more innovative and sustainable world. Keep exploring, discovering, and dreaming big.”

Registration to take part in Eskom Expo opens on 15 January 2025. Visit www.exposcience.co.za for more information.