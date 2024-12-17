Election outcomes, multidimensional risks define global landscape

Protectionist measures, the continuation of unresolved conflicts and fragmented domestic coalitions are expected to result in economic uncertainty and the redefinition of international relationships and trade dynamics next year, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence report.

In the report, Power Plays in 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence’s economic, geopolitical risk and supply chain analysts identify the four interconnected themes that will drive global political and economic relationships in 2025: economic angst, domestic discontent, elusive alliances and trade troubles.

“The interplay of geopolitical rivalries, economic shifts and evolving trade relations will define the conflicted global landscape in 2025,” says Natznet Tesfay, head of insights and analysis: global intelligence and analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Trends observed in 2024, such as the reconfiguration of logistics and the ongoing ramifications of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, will persist, complicating supply chains and market stability. The election mega-cycle results of 2024 ushered in a new class of legislators and regulators. The fragility of governments and the rise of unstable coalitions in various regions will further contribute to an unpredictable environment.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence identified the defining geopolitical and global macroeconomic themes next year as: