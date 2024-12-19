African Academy of Sciences Conference plots continental scientific renaissance

The African Academy of Sciences (AAS) 15th Bi-Annual General Assembly and Scientific Conference called for African scientific sovereignty and renewed investment in the continent’s research capabilities.

The 15th Bi-annual General Assembly and Scientific Conference was held in Abuja, Nigeria, last week (9-12 December 2024).

Professor Kevin Chika Urama, chief economist and vice-president of the African Development Bank Group, highlighted Africa’s rich scientific heritage while emphasizing the urgent need for reform in how the continent approaches scientific enterprise.

“Africa had great beginnings in shaping global science and technology,” Professor Urama noted, citing historical achievements from early toolmaking to astronomical observations. “However, the current state of STI in Africa raises many questions. Less than 1% of all patents granted worldwide in 2023 were for African individuals or enterprises.”

The conference comes at a crucial time, with AAS President Professor Lise Korsten reporting a 135% increase in African scientific publications between 2014 and 2022. Despite this progress, Urama emphasised several substantial challenges facing the continent.

He pointed to the continued marginalization of African scientific knowledge and voice in global discourse, coupled with the persistent underfunding of research institutions. Most African countries still fall short of the African Union’s 1% GDP investment target for Research and Development. The situation is further complicated by significant brain drain, with annual losses of approximately $2-billion in the health sector alone in the continent, according to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Urama explored strategies to enhance the productivity and relevance of Africa’s scientific enterprise to Africa’s development. He emphasised the importance of restoring confidence in African science and scientists while accelerating public and private investments in R&D and scientific infrastructure to enhance factor productivity in Africa. His recommendations include reforming monetary and fiscal policies to make scientific investments more attractive, reorienting research toward practical solutions for African development challenges, leveraging brain circulation and international partnerships, and mobilizing domestic savings and capital for science and innovation.

AAS secretary-general Professor Friday Okonofua emphasised the conference’s comprehensive approach to rebranding the Academy and enhancing its impact on Africa’s development.

“Together we can make African Scientists work for Africa’s development,” Urama concluded, emphasizing the need for Africa to build its scientific and technological capabilities to avoid remaining “an impoverished appendage to the global economy.”