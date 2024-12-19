Customers want last-mile delivery transparency

Consumers wanted real-time visibility on their online orders even before the pandemic turned the world upside down and propelled ecommerce to unprecedented heights.

The results of a survey published by YouGov and cloud applications provider Infor in May 2020 found that 78% of European respondents expected to receive updates on the status of their orders. Fast forward to 2024, and that percentage now stands well above 90%, according to numerous studies released in the past year.

Unsurprisingly, supply chain professionals have responded accordingly. A January 2024 survey by global logistics and supply chain technology provider Tive revealed that the number of respondents using the Internet of Things (IoT) devices for real-time shipment tracking had doubled within a year.

“When customers make an online purchase, they want to experience the excitement of receiving their new item as quickly as possible. Keeping them updated on the progress of their order enhances their overall experience and satisfaction,” comments Anita Erasmus, head of business at Bob Group.

Regular updates instil trust and reassurance, especially since the customer has already paid for the product.

Erasmus says logistics partners are increasingly adopting various technology solutions to enhance customer communication, with WhatsApp emerging as a popular tool for keeping customers informed. However, she points out that successful parcel delivery is about providing updates and ensuring that the information shared is accurate and reliable.

Logistics companies must ensure that staff input shipment information accurately to achieve this.

“There is no single solution or silver bullet to achieving seamless communication; it’s about getting several key elements right to provide real-time visibility and build customer trust.”

Erasmus says that logistics companies can only truly offer the level of visibility that customers demand by investing in advanced technology capable of providing real-time updates.

Bob Group, for example, has developed Ship Logic, a software-as-a-service solution for courier companies. It is the company’s answer to the frustration of enduring outdated tech systems that failed to support businesses effectively.

Today, Ship Logic powers one of the largest courier companies in South Africa, delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving operational success.

Erasmus notes that offering customers various delivery options enhances their experience and flexibility. Convenient locker pick-up points for collecting their parcels, for example, complement traditional door-to-door delivery.

“Smart parcel lockers are particularly beneficial for those without access to a printer, as traditional courier collections often require a printed waybill.”

The advent of solutions like interbank digital banking service PayShap has also made the returns process much easier from a real-time tracking perspective.

Historically, this has been cumbersome, and handling refunds has been even more challenging. However, with such solutions, refunds can be automated.

In an ideal scenario, consumers could receive an instant refund when they place a return in a locker.

Erasmus says success in logistics ultimately depends on two key factors: meeting delivery service level agreements and gathering and evaluating customer feedback.

She adds that a third metric to consider is first-attempt collection and delivery success.

“The more accurate your data and the better the communication between the courier company and the customer, the higher the likelihood of successful deliveries on the first attempt, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming second attempts.”