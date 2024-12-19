Essential cybersecurity tips for SA travellers

As South Africans prepare for their year-end holiday travel, cybersecurity experts warn that excitement over holiday planning shouldn’t overshadow digital safety.

According to Doros Hadjizenonos, regional director of Fortinet, travellers need to be particularly vigilant about their cyber hygiene when away from home.

The hidden risks of holiday connectivity

“Whether South Africans are heading to local destinations like Cape Town or Durban, or travelling internationally, connecting to unfamiliar networks poses significant risks”, says Hadjizenonos. “Every time your device connects to a new network – whether at a hotel, coffee shop, or airport – you’re potentially exposing yourself to cyber threats.”

Hadjizenonos explains that devices like laptops and smartphones, known as endpoints, are particularly vulnerable when travelling. “If your device gets infected while you’re on holiday, you risk bringing that infection back to your home or corporate network, potentially compromising not just your own data but your employer’s entire system.”

Essential travel security tips

To help South African travellers stay safe, Hadjizenonos offers several crucial cybersecurity recommendations:

Keep your systems updated – “Before you leave for your holiday, ensure all your devices are fully updated,” advises Hadjizenonos. “When you see update notifications for your apps, don’t ignore them – they often contain critical security patches that protect against known vulnerabilities”.

“Before you leave for your holiday, ensure all your devices are fully updated,” advises Hadjizenonos. “When you see update notifications for your apps, don’t ignore them – they often contain critical security patches that protect against known vulnerabilities”. Be careful with public WiFi – “While it might be tempting to connect to free WiFi at places like airports or shopping malls, this poses significant risks,” warns Hadjizenonos. He recommends using mobile data where possible or purchasing a local SIM card for internet access. If need be, people can consider taking a portable Wi-Fi router for secure connections. Unless absolutely necessary, it’s also a good idea to avoid visiting your online banking or making sensitive transactions on public networks.

“While it might be tempting to connect to free WiFi at places like airports or shopping malls, this poses significant risks,” warns Hadjizenonos. He recommends using mobile data where possible or purchasing a local SIM card for internet access. If need be, people can consider taking a portable Wi-Fi router for secure connections. Unless absolutely necessary, it’s also a good idea to avoid visiting your online banking or making sensitive transactions on public networks. Protect your devices – Hadjizenonos emphasises the importance of physical device security. “Never leave devices unattended in public spaces and keep your devices password-protected with complex passwords. Travellers should also consider using a password manager for better security and rather encrypt their device data in case of theft or loss.”

Hadjizenonos emphasises the importance of physical device security. “Never leave devices unattended in public spaces and keep your devices password-protected with complex passwords. Travellers should also consider using a password manager for better security and rather encrypt their device data in case of theft or loss.” Be wary of QR codes – “While QR codes have become common in South African restaurants and shops, they can pose security risks,” says Hadjizenonos. “When scanning QR codes, be cautious of where they redirect you, as compromised websites could download malicious files to your device.”

“While QR codes have become common in South African restaurants and shops, they can pose security risks,” says Hadjizenonos. “When scanning QR codes, be cautious of where they redirect you, as compromised websites could download malicious files to your device.” Social media safety – With many South Africans sharing their holiday experiences on social media, Hadjizenonos advises to avoid using social media accounts to log into public WiFi services. “Consider creating separate travel accounts for necessary logins and to be careful about sharing real-time location information. Don’t post sensitive travel documents or boarding passes.”

Tips for business travellers

For South Africans travelling for business, Hadjizenonos offers additional advice:

Never share your work devices with others, even briefly

Avoid connecting unknown USB devices to your computer

Don’t download unofficial apps or software while travelling

Keep work-related activities to secure, private networks

“For South African businesses, it’s crucial to have clear policies about device usage during travel,” says Hadjizenonos. “This includes ensuring all devices are encrypted, implementing strict update policies, and having an incident response plan in case of device theft or loss.”

Planning ahead for safe travels

“The key to safe travel is preparation,” concludes Hadjizenonos. “Just as you would check your passport and travel insurance before a trip, making sure your cybersecurity measures are in place should be an essential part of your travel planning.”