Keep top tech talent from slipping away

The global demand for ICT skills remains at an all-time high, and while many organisations focus on recruitment, retaining top talent is where the real challenge begins. In a market saturated with opportunities, keeping talent engaged, motivated, and loyal has become a strategic necessity for companies.

This is the word from Joshua Mills, talent manager at Dariel Software who says the shortage of ICT skills in South Africa has created a fiercely competitive environment, leading to a constant reshuffling of talent across companies. But for tech businesses to truly reap the benefits of their recruitment efforts, talent retention should be an ongoing priority, and one that goes beyond trendy perks to address the real expectations of today’s ICT professionals.

Mills says after making the right hire, retention efforts should begin on day one. Laying the foundation for longer-term loyalty could include ensuring employees have a voice in their work, whether it’s the opportunity to be placed on projects that best suit their skills and interests or access to mentorship.

“There’s often a gap between what’s sold to potential candidates during recruitment and the actual experience once they’re on board. This disconnect can lead to disappointment, especially if expectations around career development, mentorship, or project selection aren’t met,” he notes.

Prioritising flexibility that works

Findings from the 2024 IITPSA skills survey reveal that flexibility is now a critical retention factor, surpassing traditional development programs. With the shift to post-pandemic work environments, 58% of ICT professionals express an interest in working remotely or in hybrid settings.

Mills says that flexible models can help professionals maintain a balance that suits their needs, ultimately enhancing job satisfaction and fostering a healthier work-life rhythm. “For most of our developers, remote work offers the best environment for focus and productivity, but we balance that with in-office days for collaboration. It’s all about what works best for the team and the project.”

Growth pathways as a retention tool

Continuous learning and professional development remain powerful tools in retention strategies, with 41% of employers still prioritising professional development programs, including external and in-house training, particularly in areas like AI/ML and cybersecurity.

Mills cites how Dariel promotes a culture of continuous learning by using a structured platform that helps employees assess their skills, identify gaps, and work toward advancing to the next level. This approach provides an ‘unconscious push’ towards development, motivating team members to close skills gaps for career advancement.

“With the rapid pace of tech, it’s vital for talent to have a clear path forward. Whether through mentorship, structured growth plans, or certifications, we focus on helping our team see that growth is possible here,” says Mills.

He adds that new skills are most valuable when applied immediately. “When new skills are learned, they need to be applied right away. We ensure that training and certifications can be put to use immediately on live projects to keep learning relevant and valuable.”

Balancing culture and compensation

While a healthy company culture should be a non-negotiable for creating a supportive work environment, Mills says this needs to be balanced by attractive financial incentives.

The recent IITPSA survey found that 39% of respondents highlighted performance bonuses as a key retention tool, and although equity schemes are less common (only around 8%), they were noted as impactful among companies that provide them.

“Culture is important, but as times get tougher, financial security is something employees naturally focus on. Culture might keep someone in the short term, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t pay the bills,” says Mills. “The goal should be to provide both, a place where people feel they are valued and supported with compensation that reflects their contributions.”

Work-life rhythm over work-life balance

The concept of work-life balance is evolving into something more dynamic and realistic: work-life rhythm. This approach acknowledges that there are times when work demands more and times when personal priorities take precedence. By embracing this rhythm, Mills says companies can better support employees during peak work periods and provide flexibility when other commitments demand more attention.

“It’s about maintaining a rhythm that respects both work and personal needs. We actively monitor workloads and collaborate with account managers to ensure our team isn’t at risk of burnout.

“It’s part of our responsibility to actively manage work-life rhythm instead of leaving it to individual discretion,” Mills explains.

A competitive talent strategy

Ultimately, retaining top talent is not a one-off incentive or isolated perk. Instead, says Mills, it’s a comprehensive strategy that aligns with employee needs and industry trends and keeps a pulse on what matters to employees personally and professionally.

“Retention is an ongoing process that requires listening, adapting, and providing opportunities that resonate with your team,”