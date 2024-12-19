Tetra Pak debuts data-driven solution to carton recycling

Tetra Pak has launched MAPA.SA, an innovative platform designed to optimise the carton recycling value chain.

Developed to tackle inefficiencies in the recycling sector, MAPA.SA leverages real-time data insights and advanced analytics to provide tailored solutions for stakeholders across the industry, driving more effective waste management.

Tetra Pak’s sustainability manager, Masale Manoko, says the initial development of MAPA.SA began earlier this year, with full implementation expected by November 2024.

“By December 2024, the platform will be fully operational, enabling us to access data-driven insights via the MAPA Console and Indicator Visualisation Dashboard. This marks a significant step forward in transforming recycling processes, reducing waste, and advancing sustainability in South Africa,” says Manoko.

The platform will be used by Tetra Pak, its independent collectors, collector associations, voluntary delivery points, recycling businesses, and other stakeholders who are part of the carton recycling value chain.

MAPA.SA addresses long-standing inefficiencies through a structured, data-driven approach. The MAPA Console, facilitates comprehensive data management, ensuring transparency and accountability across all recycling processes.

Klaus Plenge, MD of Tetra Pak Southern Africa, comments: “MAPA.SA aligns with our broader strategy to improve carton recyclability and foster a culture of sustainability. By actively engaging with consumers, retailers, and communities, we are making strides towards a greener future.

“Our R54-million investment in collection systems and recycling infrastructure to date has already increased the recycling rate of Liquid Board Packaging (LBP) to over 20% in the first half of 2024. With a target of 28% by year-end and 40% by 2030, we are committed to expanding recycling capacity and driving meaningful change.”