Application Support Engineer at The Foschini Group

JOB DESCRIPTION

Key Responsibilities:

Test and implement application solutions

Operational support including, amongst others, root cause analysis; management of incidents, problems, changes and service requests; and SLA achievement

Involvement with projects, where applicable

Technical solutions and/or configuration

Vendor liaison, where applicable

Technical advice provided to team members and juniors

Qualifications and Experience:

A relevant tertiary qualification

Experience with C# and associated development tools

Classic ASP and/or ASP.NET development experience

MS SQL Server experience with Transact-SQL language skills

MS SQL Reporting Services experience

MS SharePoint and/or Kafka experience (advantageous)

REACT / [URL Removed] (advantageous)

Knowledge and/or experience with Application Performance Management (APM) tools (e.g. Dynatrace) would be advantageous

Skills:

IT Architecture

Database Administration

IT Support Troubleshooting

Quality Management and Assurance

System Design

Systems Integration

Service Management Processes

Cyber Security Compliance

Cyber Digital Forensics Analysis

Cyber Security Customer Support

Cyber Security Strategy Management

Cyber Security Monitoring and Reporting

Vulnerability and Penetration Testing

Behaviours:

Effectively works with others to achieve shared goals

Creates an environment that fosters and nurtures a culture of creativity which drives success

Consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions

Leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth

Develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Understands and navigates dynamics created by processes, systems, and people

Assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes

Quickly adapts and acquires new knowledge, skills, and competencies in a rapidly changing environment

Interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Sets ambitious goals and takes focused action to achieve desired outcomes to deliver measurable results

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

#LI-RR1

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

ABOUT THE TEAM

TFG’s Information Technology team is responsible for the company’s technological systems and the maintenance of its digital and technological infrastructure. By selecting future-fit technology and methodologies, they help the business meet its strategic objectives. They assess our business landscape and our market to ensure adaptability, scalability, expansion, and risk reduction.

