Application Support Engineer at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow East

JOB DESCRIPTION
Key Responsibilities:
- Test and implement application solutions
- Operational support including, amongst others, root cause analysis; management of incidents, problems, changes and service requests; and SLA achievement
- Involvement with projects, where applicable
- Technical solutions and/or configuration
- Vendor liaison, where applicable
- Technical advice provided to team members and juniors
Qualifications and Experience:
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Experience with C# and associated development tools
- Classic ASP and/or ASP.NET development experience
- MS SQL Server experience with Transact-SQL language skills
- MS SQL Reporting Services experience
- MS SharePoint and/or Kafka experience (advantageous)
- REACT / [URL Removed] (advantageous)
- Knowledge and/or experience with Application Performance Management (APM) tools (e.g. Dynatrace) would be advantageous
Skills:
- IT Architecture
- Database Administration
- IT Support Troubleshooting
- Quality Management and Assurance
- System Design
- Systems Integration
- Service Management Processes
- Cyber Security Compliance
- Cyber Digital Forensics Analysis
- Cyber Security Customer Support
- Cyber Security Strategy Management
- Cyber Security Monitoring and Reporting
- Vulnerability and Penetration Testing
Behaviours:
- Effectively works with others to achieve shared goals
- Creates an environment that fosters and nurtures a culture of creativity which drives success
- Consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions
- Leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth
- Develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives
- Understands and navigates dynamics created by processes, systems, and people
- Assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes
- Quickly adapts and acquires new knowledge, skills, and competencies in a rapidly changing environment
- Interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems
- Takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets
- Sets ambitious goals and takes focused action to achieve desired outcomes to deliver measurable results
Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.
#LI-RR1
ABOUT US
Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.
We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.
Are you with us?
ABOUT THE TEAM
TFG’s Information Technology team is responsible for the company’s technological systems and the maintenance of its digital and technological infrastructure. By selecting future-fit technology and methodologies, they help the business meet its strategic objectives. They assess our business landscape and our market to ensure adaptability, scalability, expansion, and risk reduction.