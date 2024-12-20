Data Analyst – Credit Optimisation at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow East

Dec 20, 2024

JOB DESCRIPTION

The opportunity:

A challenging opportunity is available within the Credit Optimisation department of TFG Financial Services. We are looking for a dynamic, highly motivated individual to develop analytical solutions to business problems using analytical techniques and tools. The successful candidate will be part of a team of data scientists that develops predictive and prescriptive (mathematical optimisation) models to drive credit risk decisioning throughout the business.

Job Description:

This will involve (but is not limited to):

  • Develop predictive models that enable mathematical optimisation to find an optimal solution within the business constraints
  • Assist with the development and maintenance of mathematical optimisation solutions to support critical decisioning in credit business
  • Ensure appropriate statistical methodology and data mining / analytical techniques are used in the modelling process to deliver and deploy robust and effective models
  • Research and implement relevant and new machine learning techniques
  • Extract data accurately and timeously for modelling and optimisation
  • Develop and maintain Analytics Based Tables (Credit ABTs) to improve the accuracy of predictive models
  • Derive business insights by leveraging of traditional data sources and alternative data sources
  • Support model and strategy implementation, testing and monitoring
  • Compile documentation of analytical processes and results, adhering to agreed documentation standards
  • Effectively communicate and present analytical results to different stakeholders

To take up this position you should have:

  • 3+ Years’ experience in an analytical/data scientist position focusing on Predictive and Prescriptive analytics is essential
  • Honours or preferably Master’s degree in mathematics and/or Statistics including subjects specifically on mathematical optimisation (linear programming / mathematical programming) will be highly advantageous
  • Experience in using data analysis software packages (SQL, SAS, R, Python, FICO Analytics Workbench). This includes intermediate to advanced code writing skills in one or more of these languages
  • Experience in formulating mathematical optimisation problems (SAS Proc Opt model for example)Experience with data mining and machine learning techniques such as optimisation, logistic regression, linear regression, SVM, decision trees, K-means, cluster analysis etc.
  • Previous modelling experience in retail credit will be advantageous.
  • Good strategic and conceptual abilities
  • Excellent data analysis, analytical and problem-solving skills
  • High attention to detail
  • Excellent documentation and verbal communication skills
  • Good time management skills

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

