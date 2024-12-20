Data Analyst – Credit Optimisation at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow East

The opportunity:

A challenging opportunity is available within the Credit Optimisation department of TFG Financial Services. We are looking for a dynamic, highly motivated individual to develop analytical solutions to business problems using analytical techniques and tools. The successful candidate will be part of a team of data scientists that develops predictive and prescriptive (mathematical optimisation) models to drive credit risk decisioning throughout the business.

This will involve (but is not limited to):

Develop predictive models that enable mathematical optimisation to find an optimal solution within the business constraints

Assist with the development and maintenance of mathematical optimisation solutions to support critical decisioning in credit business

Ensure appropriate statistical methodology and data mining / analytical techniques are used in the modelling process to deliver and deploy robust and effective models

Research and implement relevant and new machine learning techniques

Extract data accurately and timeously for modelling and optimisation

Develop and maintain Analytics Based Tables (Credit ABTs) to improve the accuracy of predictive models

Derive business insights by leveraging of traditional data sources and alternative data sources

Support model and strategy implementation, testing and monitoring

Compile documentation of analytical processes and results, adhering to agreed documentation standards

Effectively communicate and present analytical results to different stakeholders

To take up this position you should have:

3+ Years’ experience in an analytical/data scientist position focusing on Predictive and Prescriptive analytics is essential

Honours or preferably Master’s degree in mathematics and/or Statistics including subjects specifically on mathematical optimisation (linear programming / mathematical programming) will be highly advantageous

Experience in using data analysis software packages (SQL, SAS, R, Python, FICO Analytics Workbench). This includes intermediate to advanced code writing skills in one or more of these languages

Experience in formulating mathematical optimisation problems (SAS Proc Opt model for example)Experience with data mining and machine learning techniques such as optimisation, logistic regression, linear regression, SVM, decision trees, K-means, cluster analysis etc.

Previous modelling experience in retail credit will be advantageous.

Good strategic and conceptual abilities

Excellent data analysis, analytical and problem-solving skills

High attention to detail

Excellent documentation and verbal communication skills

Good time management skills

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

