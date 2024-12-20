Senior Software Engineer (C# and .NET Core/.NET) at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow East

JOB DESCRIPTION

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain integration solutions using C# and .NET Core/.NET Framework.

Build and manage APIs for data exchange, supporting both synchronous and asynchronous integrations.

Implement real-time data processing and streaming solutions using Confluent Kafka.

Work with architects and data engineers to define and implement data models optimized for real-time and batch processing.

Drive high-priority initiatives, including the middleware replacement project and modernization of Enterprise Integration Engineering practices.

Ensure the Enterprise Integration team delivers efficient, customer-focused integration solutions.

Standardize integration solutions for teams with limited technical capabilities to support faster project delivery.

Promote integration best practices, standards, and principles across TFG Infotec development teams.

Qualifications and Experience:

A relevant tertiary qualification in software engineering or a related field.

5-8 years in Software Engineering, with a focus on building APIs and integration solutions.

Proven experience in the design and development of RESTful APIs.

In-depth knowledge of C# and .NET.

Hands-on experience with agile methodologies and test-driven development.

Exposure to microservices design principles.

Familiarity with Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts.

Experience with Apache Kafka or other event-streaming technologies.

Knowledge of containerisation technologies (e.g., Red Hat OpenShift).

Strong track record in system analysis, integration development, and project management.

Skills:

Proficiency in back-end development and system integration with .NET Core/.NET Framework.

Expertise in event-driven application development using Confluent Kafka for data streaming and messaging.

Strong Data modeling skills, especially with JSON, XML, and relational databases like SQL Server.

Proven experience designing RESTful APIs, with tools like Swagger for API documentation.

Familiarity with event-driven and microservices design patterns and frameworks.

Experience with middleware tools for data transformation and integration.

Working knowledge of Git, CI/CD pipelines, and deployment automation practices for integration projects.

Behaviours:

Collaborates – effectively works with others to achieve shared goals

Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner

Cultivates Innovation – creates an environment that fosters and nurtures a culture of creativity which drives success

Decision Quality – consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions

Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Tech Savvy – leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

#LI-YS1

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

ABOUT THE TEAM

TFG’s Information Technology team is responsible for the company’s technological systems and the maintenance of its digital and technological infrastructure. By selecting future-fit technology and methodologies, they help the business meet its strategic objectives. They assess our business landscape and our market to ensure adaptability, scalability, expansion, and risk reduction.

Learn more/Apply for this position