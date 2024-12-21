BI Developer Lead at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Dec 21, 2024

  • Oversee all technical aspects of data systems, ensuring end to end delivery from proof of concept (PoC) to production deployment.
  • Ability to manage multiple priorities and projects in a dynamic environment
  • Analyze complex data and translation into actionable business insights that can drive decisions.
  • Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud
  • Proactively identify areas for BI innovation and improvements
  • Oversee resource allocation, team performance, project timelines to ensure deliverables are met with high-quality
  • Highly detail-oriented with a commitment to delivering accurate and actionable reporting solutions
  • Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and the technical BI team to ensure alignment between business needs and BI deliverables
  • SQL server 2012 and above relational database development
  • Stored procedures, Functions, triggers
  • SSIS and SQL queries
  • SSAS Development and maintenance
  • Developing SSRS reports
  • Writing more complex queries for specialized requirements on current and new projects
  • Develop operational reporting systems
  • Develop systems to support operations
  • Ensure that data sources cater for demands of ad hoc extracts
  • Operations and maintenance of standard, routine queries
  • Operate, maintain, enhance and optimize queries and systems
  • Ensure correct preparation of data for all operations
  • Additional tasks related to data extracts, automated operations and SQL queries as required
  • Assist with queries to support both business projects, operational and informational needs
  • Ensure that best practices are adhered to at all times
  • Datawarehousing

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Database design and architecture
  • Microsoft Reporting Services –
  • Microsoft Integration Services –
  • Microsoft SQL Server DBA
  • Knowledge of OLAP cubes –
  • Excel knowledge (using PowerPivot
  • PowerQuery and PowerMap

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

