BI Developer Lead at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

- Oversee all technical aspects of data systems, ensuring end to end delivery from proof of concept (PoC) to production deployment.
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and projects in a dynamic environment
- Analyze complex data and translation into actionable business insights that can drive decisions.
- Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud
- Proactively identify areas for BI innovation and improvements
- Oversee resource allocation, team performance, project timelines to ensure deliverables are met with high-quality
- Highly detail-oriented with a commitment to delivering accurate and actionable reporting solutions
- Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and the technical BI team to ensure alignment between business needs and BI deliverables
- SQL server 2012 and above relational database development
- Stored procedures, Functions, triggers
- SSIS and SQL queries
- SSAS Development and maintenance
- Developing SSRS reports
- Writing more complex queries for specialized requirements on current and new projects
- Develop operational reporting systems
- Develop systems to support operations
- Ensure that data sources cater for demands of ad hoc extracts
- Operations and maintenance of standard, routine queries
- Operate, maintain, enhance and optimize queries and systems
- Ensure correct preparation of data for all operations
- Additional tasks related to data extracts, automated operations and SQL queries as required
- Assist with queries to support both business projects, operational and informational needs
- Ensure that best practices are adhered to at all times
- Datawarehousing
Desired Skills:
- SQL Database design and architecture
- Microsoft Reporting Services –
- Microsoft Integration Services –
- Microsoft SQL Server DBA
- –
- Knowledge of OLAP cubes –
- Excel knowledge (using PowerPivot
- PowerQuery and PowerMap
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development