Campus switch market drops again

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group 3Q 2024 worldwide Ethernet Campus Switch revenues dropped by 24% year-over-year (Y/Y), marking the fourth consecutive quarter of Y/Y contractions.

The Americas region dragged down market results, after record-high Campus Switch shipments in 2023.

“Despite the dismal Y/Y comparisons in 3Q 2024, there are plenty of signs that recovery from digestion in the Ethernet Campus Switch Market is imminent,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “Arista, Netgear and Ubiquiti each have different strategies to grow their market share, and they appear to be paying off.

“Most vendors are now seeing orders for campus equipment begin to flow in,” Morgan adds. “WiFi 7 adoption will require multi-gig switch ports and Power-over-Ethernet, and this will fuel Campus Switch revenue growth in 2025.”

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2024 Ethernet Switch–Campus Report include:

All regions contracted, with sales to China faring the best of the macro regions.