Mind Sports calendar for 2025

With the 2024 competitive year behind us, Mind Sports South Africa’s (MSSA) officials look back at the achievements of its teams.
Every team competed to the best of its abilities, whether they were Mobile Legends (open and female), Counter Strike 2 (open and female), PUBGM, and DotA 2.
However, it was the achievements of the Counter Strike 2 (open and female) esports teams that set the bar. With the female Protea Counter Strike 2 Esports team finishing in first place at IESF’s African Esports Championships (AEC24) and the open Protea Counter Strike 2 Esports team finishing in second place at IESF’s AEC24, teams that travel overseas in 2025 have their work cut out for them.
MSSA sent more teams to International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF), Fédération Mondiale du Jeu de Dames (FMJD), World Checkers Draughts Federation (WCDF), International Draughts Federation (IDF), International Esports Federation (IWF), Confederation of African Esports (CAES), and African Confederation of Digital Sports (ACDS) events.
The organisation has produced a Calendar of Events so all registered athletes get the opportunity to qualify for MSSA’s annual National Team Trials.
The only way to qualify to be selected for a National Team is through participating in official MSSA events.
The 2025 Calendar of Events is as follows:
|PROPOSED 2025 CALENDAR OF EVENTS
|Date
|Event
|Discipline
|Venue
|1 January
|New Year’s Day
|14 January
|End of school holidays
|15 January
|IESF Last day of entry
|18 January
|Umpires’ Course – Online
|Level 1
|Online
|25 January
|NORTHERN CAPE Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|8 February
|Umpires’ Course – Gauteng
|Level 1
|Old Edwardian Society,
|22 February
|5th WESTERN CAPE Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|8 March
|13th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships
|All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December
|Online
|15 March
|5th GAUTENG Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|21 March
|Human Rights Day
|22 March
|National Team Trials for 17th IESF World Championships
|Esports – IESF titles
|Online
|31 March – 7April
|Government school holidays
|5 April
|14th Provincial Online Championships
|All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December
|Online
|12 & 13 April
|Provincial School Championships for all provinces
|Board and Figure games
|Various venues.
|13 April
|Provincial School Championships for all provinces
|Esports
|Online
|!8 April
|Good Friday
|27 April
|Freedom Day
|28 April
|Public Holiday
|29 April to 2 May
|Special School Holiday
|1 May
|Workers’ Day
|3 May
|5th Provincial Online Student Championships
|All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December
|Online
|15 May to 30 September
|IESF Regional Championships
|IESF titles
|TBA
|17 & 18 May
|38th GAUTENG Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBA
|31 May
|FINANCIAL AGM
|Meeting
|TBA
|31 May & 1 June
|24th WESTERN CAPE Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBA
|7 June
|Umpires’ Course
|Level 1
|Online
|14 & 15June
|SA School Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBA
|16 June
|Youth Day
|28 June
|5th SA School Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|30 June – 21 July
|Government school holidays
|19 & 20 July
|26th KWAZULU NATAL Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBD
|Starting on 21 July
|1st round of NWU 14th Annual School League
|All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December
|Online
|26 July
|5th KWAZULU NATAL Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|9 August
|National Women’s Day
|9 August
|National Team Trials
|Fot titles that qualify
|TBD
|16 & 17 August
|17th FREE STATE Championships /5th FREE STATE Online Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|30 & 31 August
|25th NORTH WEST Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBD
|13 & 14 September
|17th EASTERN CAPE Championships / 3rd EASTERN CAPE Online Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBD
|24 September
|Heritage Day
|27 & 28 September
|8th LIMPOPO Championships / 4th LIMPOPO Online Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|6 to 10 October
|Government school holidays
|11 October
|4th NORTH WEST Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|1 November
|Submit nominations of office-bearers
|Admin
|6 & 7 December
|34th S A NATIONAL Championships/ 3rd Online SA NATIONAL Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBD
|6 December
|40th NATIONAL CONVENTION
|Annual General Meeting
|TBD
|16 December
|Day of Reconciliation
|11 December
|Government school holidays starts
|TBA
|SRSA’s S A Schools Championships
|Morabaraba
|To be determined by SRSA
|25 December
|Christmas Day
|26 December
|Day of Goodwill
|*