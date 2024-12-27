Mind Sports calendar for 2025

With the 2024 competitive year behind us, Mind Sports South Africa’s (MSSA) officials look back at the achievements of its teams.

Every team competed to the best of its abilities, whether they were Mobile Legends (open and female), Counter Strike 2 (open and female), PUBGM, and DotA 2.

However, it was the achievements of the Counter Strike 2 (open and female) esports teams that set the bar. With the female Protea Counter Strike 2 Esports team finishing in first place at IESF’s African Esports Championships (AEC24) and the open Protea Counter Strike 2 Esports team finishing in second place at IESF’s AEC24, teams that travel overseas in 2025 have their work cut out for them.

MSSA sent more teams to International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF), Fédération Mondiale du Jeu de Dames (FMJD), World Checkers Draughts Federation (WCDF), International Draughts Federation (IDF), International Esports Federation (IWF), Confederation of African Esports (CAES), and African Confederation of Digital Sports (ACDS) events.

The organisation has produced a Calendar of Events so all registered athletes get the opportunity to qualify for MSSA’s annual National Team Trials.

The only way to qualify to be selected for a National Team is through participating in official MSSA events.

The 2025 Calendar of Events is as follows: