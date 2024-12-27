Mind Sports calendar for 2025

Dec 27, 2024

With the 2024 competitive year behind us, Mind Sports South Africa’s (MSSA) officials look back at the achievements of its teams.

Every team competed to the best of its abilities, whether they were Mobile Legends (open and female), Counter Strike 2 (open and female), PUBGM, and DotA 2.

However, it was the achievements of the Counter Strike 2 (open and female) esports teams that set the bar. With the female Protea Counter Strike 2 Esports team finishing in first place at IESF’s African Esports Championships (AEC24) and the open Protea Counter Strike 2 Esports team  finishing in second place at IESF’s AEC24, teams that travel overseas in 2025 have their work cut out for them.

MSSA sent more teams to International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF), Fédération Mondiale du Jeu de Dames (FMJD), World Checkers Draughts Federation (WCDF), International Draughts Federation (IDF), International Esports Federation (IWF), Confederation of African Esports (CAES), and African Confederation of Digital Sports (ACDS) events.

The organisation has produced a Calendar of Events so all registered athletes get the opportunity to qualify for MSSA’s annual National Team Trials.

The only way to qualify to be selected for a National Team is through participating in official MSSA events.

The 2025 Calendar of Events is as follows:

PROPOSED 2025 CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Date Event Discipline Venue
1 January New Year’s Day
14 January End of school holidays
15 January IESF Last day of entry
18 January Umpires’ Course – Online Level 1 Online
25 January NORTHERN CAPE Online Championships Esports Online
8 February Umpires’ Course – Gauteng Level 1 Old Edwardian Society,
22 February 5th WESTERN CAPE Online Championships Esports Online
8 March 13th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online
15 March 5th GAUTENG Online Championships Esports Online
21 March Human Rights Day
22 March National Team Trials for 17th IESF World Championships Esports – IESF titles Online
31 March – 7April Government school holidays
5 April 14th Provincial Online Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online
12 & 13 April Provincial School Championships for all provinces Board and Figure games Various venues.
13 April Provincial School Championships for all provinces Esports Online
!8 April Good Friday
27 April Freedom Day
28 April Public Holiday
29 April to 2 May Special School Holiday
1 May Workers’ Day
3 May 5th Provincial Online Student Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online
15 May to 30 September IESF Regional Championships IESF titles TBA
17 & 18 May 38th GAUTENG Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA
31 May FINANCIAL AGM Meeting TBA
31 May & 1 June 24th WESTERN CAPE Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA
7 June Umpires’ Course Level 1 Online
14 & 15June SA School Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA
16 June Youth Day
28 June 5th SA School Online Championships Esports Online
30 June – 21 July Government school holidays
19 & 20 July 26th KWAZULU NATAL Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD
Starting on 21 July 1st round of NWU 14th Annual School League All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online
26 July 5th KWAZULU NATAL Online Championships Esports Online
9 August National Women’s Day
9 August National Team Trials Fot titles that qualify TBD
16 & 17 August 17th FREE STATE Championships /5th FREE STATE Online Championships TBD TBD
30 & 31 August 25th NORTH WEST Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD
13 & 14 September 17th EASTERN CAPE Championships / 3rd EASTERN CAPE Online Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD
24 September Heritage Day
27 & 28 September 8th LIMPOPO Championships / 4th LIMPOPO Online Championships TBD TBD
6 to 10 October Government school holidays
11 October 4th NORTH WEST Online Championships Esports Online
1 November Submit nominations of office-bearers Admin
6 & 7 December 34th S A NATIONAL Championships/ 3rd Online SA NATIONAL Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD
6 December 40th NATIONAL CONVENTION Annual General Meeting TBD
16 December Day of Reconciliation
11 December Government school holidays starts
TBA SRSA’s S A Schools Championships Morabaraba To be determined by SRSA
25 December Christmas Day
26 December Day of Goodwill *

 