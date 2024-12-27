Opportunities and challenges for quantum comms

Quantum communication has seen some big announcements in 2024, with smartphone markets and data centres turning to the technology for secure and robust data security that can be trusted.

IDTechEx’s report, “Quantum Communication Market 2024-2034: Technology, Trends, Players, Forecasts”, details the many national and international benefits and uses for quantum communication alongside some of the main challenges of implementation.

Safer smartphone security

Smartphones today contain an abundance of personal data, including passwords to banking and email accounts and online purchase histories.

2024 saw the announcement of the Galaxy Quantum 5, with Samsung literally alluding to the smartphone’s quantum capabilities with its name.

The smallest quantum random number generator available has been installed within the device to provide users with the highest levels of authentication and encryption, ensuring that communications and authentication features are safe and can be trusted.

As smartphones today are relied upon as small computers that can access and store any information, quantum technology will enable them to do their job reliably and securely.

Upgrading data centres

Two Equinix data centres in the UK will see quantum secure connectivity as promised by three major companies: Equinix, BT Group, and Toshiba. A quantum-secured network used for data transmission will have its safety regulated by Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), which will allow more businesses to benefit from these advanced security measures.

The rise of quantum computing as a means of solving large problems in record time could also attract potential risks of security breaches when these computers become more widely available and technology continues to advance.

QKD can be described as helping prevent these issues due to its transferable and unmatched data security capabilities, which could see many businesses on a global scale having access to secure quantum communications.

Satellite quantum technology

Hub Space Mission has turned to satellite QKD to distribute optical information internationally rather than on smaller scales such as across cities. Its Hub Optical Ground Station (HOGS) will work alongside the Satellite Platform for Optical Quantum Communications (SPOQC) while it is in orbit to show the possibilities of distributing quantum encryption keys from space.

Two varying wavelengths will reportedly be used to alter the quantum key rate, while quantum light pulses will travel back and be measured to test their strength.

The hope is for this satellite technology, set to be launched in 2025, to enable communication for future quantum space missions, as well as creating possibilities for optical, quantum, and hybrid communication networks.

Challenges and IDTechEx’s predictions

As well as being heroic in many ways, quantum technology could also be a large threat to security over the next 30 years when used to break cryptographic and authentication algorithms that many companies rely upon to keep data safe.

IDTechEx, therefore, describes quantum communications as a national priority, and the help of government funding and commercial partnerships could address these major security risks from rapidly evolving quantum technology.

IDTechEx has forecast the quantum communication hardware market to reach $1,2-billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 28%, excluding research, which will be vital in making cryptographic key exchanges more secure.