Cyber Week sees rise in interactive communications

Infobip has reported record-breaking communications interactions during Cyber Week, underscoring the rising importance of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and conversational experiences.

The platform recorded 11,6-billion communications interactions between Friday, 29 November and Monday, 2 December, representing a 41% increase compared to last year.

The data highlights a growing preference for conversational experiences, where customers can seamlessly complete entire journeys — from browsing to purchasing — on a single channel.

This year, SMS, email, and WhatsApp together accounted for 5,5-billion interactions. Notably, email interactions saw a substantial 94% increase compared to 2023.

As anticipated by Infobip, RCS interactions also rose significantly, solidifying its role as a key channel for retailers globally. During Cyber Week, RCS interactions increased by 349% compared to the previous year.

The data also revealed a notable increase in interactions on Saturday, 30 November and Sunday, 1 December, with over 5,1-billion interactions recorded up from 3-billion during the same period in 2023. This trend highlights the growing efforts of businesses and brands to engage cost-conscious consumers beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday alone.

Ivan Ostojić, chief business officer at Infobip, says: “Our data confirms our predictions that RCS would become a critical channel for businesses and brands this year as they sought to deliver rich, personal and conversational experiences for their customers.

“As our data also shows, consumers are interested in shopping during the entire week and month of November and not just on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, with a 70% increase in interactions on Saturday and Sunday this year compared to last.”