Gaming PCs surge ahead, hitting $62bn in 2025

While global PC sales have struggled over the past two years, weighed down by post-pandemic slowdowns, inflation, component shortages, and market saturation, the gaming PC sector saw stable growth.

In 2024, gamers worldwide spent over $59-billion on gaming desktop PCs and laptops, 3,6% more than last year, making one-fifth of total PC sales.

While the broader market continues seeing modest growth and remains below the peak sales from 2021, the gaming PC segment has gained much more momentum.

According to data presented by Betideas.com, gaming PCs will continue growing twice as fast as the broader market and hit a $62-billion value in 2025.

There are several reasons why gaming PC sales are still going strong while the broader market faces a slowdown. The massive user base in the gaming market and the growing esports audience have kept demand high even when global PC sales hit the brakes. New features like ray AR, VR, ray tracing, and AI-powered games have also boosted sales, making gamers eager to upgrade their systems regularly. Moreover, these devices aren’t just for fun. Many content creators, streamers, and practically anyone needing serious power use them regularly.

As a result, global gaming PC sales continued to rise in 2023 and 2024 while the broader market was in the red. This year alone, over $59-billion was spent on gaming laptops and desktop PCs, 3,6% more than last year, following a modest 1,1% increase in 2022. Statista Market forecast shows this figure will grow by a solid 5,3% and hit over $62-billion in 2025. Moreover, the entire market is on track for five years of solid growth, resulting in over $75,5-billion in revenue by the end of a decade.

Most of that growth will come from gaming laptop sales. Statista expects gamers worldwide to spend $33,8-billion on these devices in 2025, 7% more than this year. The entire segment will continue growing by an average of 6% annually, pushing the total sales to $43-billion by the end of a decade. Desktop gaming PCs will see only half that growth, reaching $28,5-billion in revenue next year and a projected $32,5-billion by 2029.

Statista expects the number of users in the market also to surge, climbing from 136-million in 2024 to nearly 140-million in 2025, and growing to over 156-million within the next five years.

As the world`s biggest gaming market in terms of revenue and users and home to some of the largest gaming tournaments globally, China fuels global gaming PC sales, and that won`t change in the future.

Thanks to its huge gaming population, a thriving esports scene, and rising disposable incomes, China generated one-fifth of global gaming PC sales this year, totaling $12,9-billion, and outpacing the US and Japan combined. This number is projected to climb to $13,7-billion by 2025 and jump to $17-billion by 2029.

As the second largest global market, the US will see much smaller growth in this period, with its sales rising from $9,7-billion to $11,2-billion.