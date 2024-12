Obituary: Elmari Keyser

Well-known industry personality Elmari Keyser has died after a prolonged illness.

Keyser has been a presence in the IT industry for the last 15 years, having begun her career at Datacentrix in 2009.

She also worked as a brand executive at Pinnacle, and as both sales executive and sales manager at Legends IT.

After spending a year as sales director at Nascor, she joined Tarsus Distribution as a business manager in July this year.