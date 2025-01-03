Six vendors dominate the SASE market

The global secure access service edge (SASE) market reached $2,4-billion in 3Q 2024, according to a report from Dell’Oro Group.

The top six SASE vendors – Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom, Fortinet, and Netskope – each with greater than 5% revenue share, grew their collective market share to 72%, a seven-point increase compared to 3Q 2023.

This consolidation highlights the industry’s shift towards a more mature competitive landscape as enterprises prioritise established players for integrated networking and security solutions.

“The SASE market is entering a new maturity phase,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “As enterprises focus on trusted, integrated solutions during economic uncertainty, the largest vendors are capturing a growing share of investments, setting the stage for continued leadership and innovation.”

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2024 SASE/SD-WAN Quarterly Report include: