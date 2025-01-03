Six vendors dominate the SASE market

The global secure access service edge (SASE) market reached $2,4-billion in 3Q 2024, according to a report from Dell’Oro Group.
The top six SASE vendors – Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom, Fortinet, and Netskope – each with greater than 5% revenue share, grew their collective market share to 72%, a seven-point increase compared to 3Q 2023.
This consolidation highlights the industry’s shift towards a more mature competitive landscape as enterprises prioritise established players for integrated networking and security solutions.
“The SASE market is entering a new maturity phase,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “As enterprises focus on trusted, integrated solutions during economic uncertainty, the largest vendors are capturing a growing share of investments, setting the stage for continued leadership and innovation.”
Additional highlights from the 3Q 2024 SASE/SD-WAN Quarterly Report include:
- Market Share Leaders: Zscaler led with a 21% market share, followed by Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom, Fortinet, and Netskope.
- SASE Market Growth: Overall market revenue rose by a single-digit year-over-year (Y/Y), the slowest growth rate since tracking began in 1Q 2019. Despite this, the top six vendors grew at a faster double-digit pace, reflecting a consolidation trend.
- SD-WAN: SD-WAN revenue saw minimal growth of 1% Y/Y, as enterprises optimized existing deployments rather than expanding new projects. Cisco remained the clear leader in this segment, with a 31% market share.
- SSE: SSE revenue increased by 14% Y/Y, driven by demand for advanced security solutions. Zscaler led the segment with a commanding 34% share, followed by Palo Alto Networks and Broadcom.
- 2025 Outlook: While growth is expected to strengthen in 2025 compared to 2024, it is not anticipated to reach the vigorous levels seen during the pandemic or its immediate aftermath. Renewed enterprise investments and expanding adoption of integrated cloud security and networking solutions are expected to drive the market forward.