Blockchain set for meteoric growth

Few industries can match the explosive growth of the tech market. From artificial intelligence and semiconductors to robotics, cloud computing, and IoT, these sectors are all poised for impressive expansion in the coming years. However, none can rival blockchain, the tech industry’s emerging powerhouse.

According to data presented by AltIndex.com, the blockchain industry is expected to soar by a whopping 2 870% by the end of a decade, outpacing every other tech sector by a considerable margin.

By offering decentralised, transparent and secure solutions, blockchain has managed to disrupt traditional systems and draw even the largest enterprises and governments to embrace it. The rise of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) has only fueled its growth, helping blockchain to transform everything, from finance to supply chain and healthcare.

Today, tech giants like IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) all offer blockchain solutions, which definitely helped in drawing hundreds of billions of dollars of VC investments to the market, further cementing its role in the tech industry.

Although blockchain’s growth to date has been quite impressive, the market projections for the following years show it’s set to grow at a pace far exceeding that of other tech sectors, including current tech industry darlings, AI and semiconductors.

According to AltIndex analysis, based on Statista Market Insights and Fortune Business Insights data, the blockchain industry will experience the most significant growth in the next five years. By 2030, the market is set to explode by a massive 2 970%, reaching a value of over $825-billion, up from $28-billion last year.

The staggering four-digit growth of blockchain becomes even more impressive when compared to other sectors in the tech landscape. For example, Statista expects the semiconductor market to grow by 61% by the end of the decade, or 47-times less than the blockchain. With a projected 133% growth by 2030, the public cloud segment lags 21-times behind. Even AI, with its impressive 350% growth forecast over five years, trails eightfold.

Other tech sectors will see an even bigger difference. Data centres, cybersecurity, and robotics will grow roughly 60 times slower, with increases of just 50%, 46%, and 58% in market value by 2030, respectively.

Blockchain’s explosive growth and optimistic market forecasts have drawn immense venture capital (VC) funding. In 2024 alone, blockchain companies and startups raised $15,3-billion, nearly doubling the amount raised in 2023. The number of investments also increased. According to Crunchbase, blockchain startups saw 1 636 venture capital deals in 2024, or 93% more, compared to the 845 deals closed in 2023.

With more than $15-billion raised in 2024, the cumulative VC investments in the blockchain sector have now surpassed $110-billion.