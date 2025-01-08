December sees manufacturing decline, but optimism for the future

The seasonally adjusted Absa PMI declined by 1.9 points to 46.2 in December, remaining in contractionary territory. This places the 2024 Q4 average PMI at 49 points, only slightly below 2024 Q3 (49.8 points) but above Q1 (47.8) and Q2 (48.1).

While the manufacturing sector experienced a volatile year, December’s second consecutive monthly decline reversed the upward momentum seen in September and October.

Key highlights from the December 2024 PMI include:

The purchasing price index dropped by 1.3 points to 60.4 in December, despite a weaker rand and increased fuel prices at the beginning of the month. Business Optimism Improves: The index measuring expected business conditions in six months increased by 5.2 points to 67.6, showing manufacturers’ growing optimism about future conditions.

The December PMI results underscore the challenges facing South Africa’s manufacturing sector, including weak domestic demand, declining export sales, and logistical disruptions. However, the improvement in future expectations suggests manufacturers remain hopeful for a recovery in 2025.