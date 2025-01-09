PC sales set to grow for the first time since 2021

The past three years have been a rough ride for the PC industry. With inflation crunching consumer purchasing power and fewer people spending money on new tech, PC sales plunged by more than $20-billion, one of the sharpest drops in the market’s history.

But, after years of turbulence, the industry is finally on the road to recovery.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, global PC sales are projected to grow by 2,9% and hit over $225-billion in 2025, marking the first growth since 2021.

The PC market has seen dramatic shifts over the last few years. A massive surge in demand during the pandemic, fueled by remote work and learning, was followed by economic uncertainty and widespread layoffs in 2022, leading to a massive $10-billion revenue drop. Sales stagnated in 2023 and took another hit in 2024.

However, according to a Statista Market Insights survey, things will change in 2025. With supply chains stabilizing and prices becoming more budget-friendly, consumers and businesses are ready to invest in the latest tech. AI-optimized processors and cutting-edge graphics are also fuelling PC spending. As a result, global PC sales are expected to grow by 2,9% for the first time in four years and hit over $225-billion in 2025, though still $4,5-billion shy of 2021’s peak.

The laptop segment is expected to drive most of this recovery, with sales projected to rise 3,6% to $132.,1-billion, making up 58% of the market revenue. Tablet sales will increase by 2,6% and hit $55,1-billion, representing a quarter of total sales. Statistics show the desktop PC segment will see the smallest increase, with revenue rising by only 0,9% to $38,3-billion.

The 2025 rebound marks the beginning of a promising trend, with the PC segment seeing four years of steady growth. According to Statista, global PC sales are expected to continue growing by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%, resulting in a market volume of $247,1-billion by 2028.

Statistics show consumers and businesses worldwide will spend around $147-billion on laptops that year, or 11% more than in 2025. Tablet sales are also set to climb, rising 8,5% to nearly $60-billion. In contrast, desktop PCs will experience more modest growth, with revenues increasing by just 3% to $39-billion over the next four years.