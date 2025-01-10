Admiral Mobility UAE partners with GoMetro for EV fleet operations ecosystem

Admiral Mobility UAE and mobility management platform provider GoMetro have partnered to help commercial fleet operators transition to electric fleets across the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership combines GoMetro’s fleet management technology, including their flagship electric vehicle telematics product EV-CAN, with Admiral Mobility’s expertise in sustainable transport in the region. The resulting ecosystem supports the UAE’s shift towards electric commercial fleet operations, helps multinational companies reach their environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, and reduces costs.

According to Statista, the electric vehicle (EV) market in the United Arab Emirates is expected to reach $1,95-billion in projected revenue in 2025. The segment is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 3,78%, resulting in a projected market volume of $2,26-billion by 2029.

Statista reports that the United Arab Emirates is experiencing a surge in electric vehicle adoption, with government incentives and infrastructure development driving the market growth.

The joint venture will deliver complete fleet electrification services for commercial enterprises. This will include advanced telematics and route planning through GoMetro’s Bridge platform, real-time tyre pressure monitoring through ConnecTyre by GoMetro, strategic planning and implementation of charging infrastructure using EV-FIT by GoMetro, and real-time fleet analytics and monitoring systems using EV-CAN by GoMetro.

“This partnership marks a vital step forward in advancing the UAE’s sustainable transportation goals,” says Graham Bremer, GM of Admiral Mobility UAE. “By combining our regional expertise with GoMetro’s proven technology, we are positioned to guide fleet operators through their electric vehicle transition while improving their operations.”

Justin Coetzee, chief executive of GoMetro, says: “The GCC region represents a key market for electric fleet adoption. Our alliance with Admiral Mobility creates a complete solution for the unique demands of operating electric commercial fleets in this region.”

The joint venture is already operational, with initial programmes launching across key Emirates markets in the first quarter of 2025.