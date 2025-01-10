Mobile gaming leads with $92,6bn sales

The gaming landscape has changed drastically ever since the smartphones have arrived in the market. So much so that in under two decades, mobile gaming has become the biggest source of revenue in the industry.

According to the numbers presented by NoKyc.com, mobile gaming brought in $92,6-billion in revenue in 2024.

The increasingly easy accessibility to smartphones across the globe over the past decade has made gaming accessible to a whole new consumer base. As a result of this development, mobile gaming has become the most popular form of gaming globally and the most productive segment of the industry.

The gaming industry generated approximately $187,7-billion in revenue in 2024, as per the Newzoo report published on Statista. Almost half of this amount came from mobile gaming.

As per the data, mobile gaming made $92.6 billion in revenue during 2024. Thus, mobile gaming contributed to 49,3% of the entire revenue from the gaming industry.

Console gaming was the next biggest contributor, with $51,9-billion in revenue in 2024. The revenue from console gaming constituted 27,6% of the overall revenue. Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft are currently the major console manufacturers in the industry.

PC gaming is slightly behind console gaming with $43,2-billion, thus constituting the remaining 23,1% of the gaming revenue in 2024.

Up until the 2010s, gaming was considered a rather niche activity, especially in developing markets, due to the high financial entry point to console and PC gaming. However, that changed with the advent of smartphones.

It’s evident that smartphones have reduced the entry barrier for consumers to indulge in gaming. The increasing prevalence of smartphones has made gaming cheaper and accessible to even casual gamers. The popularity of mobile gaming is here to stay, and one can even expect the share of revenue from mobile gaming to increase further in the coming years.