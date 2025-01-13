Data loss concerns will limit GenAI access for developers

Enterprises are expected to tighten restrictions on generative AI (GenAI) usage among developers, citing proprietary data concerns.

Meanwhile, agentic AI is emerging as a critical upskilling opportunity for IT professionals, and open-source software (OSS) technologies are set to drive innovation in cloud-native development, according to the 2025 cloud predictions by GlobalData.

Charlotte Dunlap, research director: enterprise technology and services at GlobalData, comments: “There is growing evidence that some enterprises will significantly limit developers’ use of GenAI in application creation and reformatting in 2025, until the industry better establishes how private data is being used among hyperscalers. As developer teams have come to rely increasingly on the use of prompt engineering to design, test, and fine tune application coding, corporate leaders are growing increasingly uneasy about the potential loss of proprietary company data.”

In other cloud predictions, GlobalData reveals that AI will bring valuable new opportunities to DevOps team members in 2025.

Dunlap adds: “Agentic AI, including AI agent tools, represent the leading upskilling and reskilling opportunity for IT workers globally, paving the way for a wave of interest among DevOps personas and high-tech workers for mastering the advanced AI technology.”

Progressive companies will launch mentoring programs and/or support training programs, many of which are being offered by leading cloud providers including Google and Amazon.

Dunlap continues: “OSS technologies will continue to play a significant role in cloud-native trends in 2025, helping DevOps teams ease complexities associated with app modernization efforts, particularly those involving GenAI solutions.”

Notable projects to monitor in this space include k8sGPT, which aims to simplify Kubernetes troubleshooting using AI, and LocalAI, a platform focused on enabling developers to run AI models locally, enhancing data privacy and reducing reliance on external cloud resources.

Dunlap concludes: “A cloud-based IT portfolio clearly offers organizations the strongest potential to deliver a centralized interface for development and automation platform services, aligning with the needs of companies pursuing digital transformation.”