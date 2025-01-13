Retailers ready to fully embrace AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of innovation in the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.

Forward-thinking companies are using AI to reimagine their entire business models, from in-store experiences to omnichannel digital platforms, including ecommerce, mobile and social channels. This technological wave is simultaneously transforming advertising and marketing, customer engagement and supply chain operations.

By harnessing AI, retailers and CPG brands are not just adapting to change — they’re actively shaping the future of commerce.

Nvidia’s second annual “State of AI in Retail and CPG” survey provides insights into the adoption, investment and impact of AI, including generative AI; the top use cases and challenges; and a special section this year examining the use of AI in the supply chain. It’s an in-depth look at the current ecosystem of AI in retail and CPG, and how it’s transforming the industries.

Drawn from hundreds of responses from industry professionals, key highlights of the survey show:

89% of respondents said they are either actively using AI in their operations or assessing AI projects, including trials and pilots (up from 82% in 2023)

87% said AI had a positive impact on increasing annual revenue

94% said AI has helped reduce annual operational costs

97% said spending on AI would increase in the next fiscal year

Generative AI in Retail Takes Center Stage

Generative AI (GenAI) has found a strong foothold in retail and CPG, with over 80% of companies either using or piloting projects. Companies are harnessing the technology, especially for content generation in marketing and advertising, as well as customer analysis and analytics.

Consistent with last year’s survey, over 50% of retailers believe that generative AI is a strategic technology that will be a differentiator in the market.

The top use cases for generative AI in retail include:

Content generation for marketing (60%)

Predictive analytics (44%)

Personalized marketing and advertising (42%)

Customer analysis and segmentation (41%)

Digital shopping assistants or copilots (40%)

While some concerns about generative AI exist, specifically around data privacy, security and implementation costs, these concerns haven’t dampened retailers’ enthusiasm, with 93% of respondents saying they still plan to increase generative AI investment next year.

AI Across the Retail Landscape

AI use cases have proliferated across nearly every line of business in retail, with over 50% of retailers using AI in more than six different use cases throughout their operations.

In physical stores, the top three use cases are inventory management, analytics and insights, and adaptive advertising. For digital retail, they’re marketing and advertising content creation, and hyperpersonalised recommendations. And in the back office, the top use cases are customer analysis and predictive analytics.

AI has made a significant impact in retail and CPG, with improved insights and decision-making (43%) and enhanced employee productivity (42%) being listed as top benefits among survey respondents.

The most common AI challenge retailers faced in 2024 was a lack of easy to understand and explainable AI tools, underscoring a greater need for software and solutions — specifically around generative AI and AI agents — to enter the market to make it easier for companies to use AI solutions and understand how they work.

AI in the Supply Chain

Managing the supply chain has always been a challenge for retail and CPG companies, but it’s become increasingly difficult over the last several years due to tumultuous global events and shifting consumer preferences. Companies are feeling the pressure, with 59% of respondents saying that their supply chain challenges have grown in the last year.

Increasingly, companies are turning to AI to help address these challenges, and the impact of these AI solutions is starting to show up in results.

58% said AI is helping to improve operational efficiency and throughput.

45% are using AI to reduce supply chain costs.

42% are employing AI to meet shifting customer expectations.

Investment in AI for supply chain management is set to grow, with 82% of companies planning to increase spending in the next fiscal year.

As the retail and CPG industries continue to embrace the power of AI, the findings from the latest survey underscore a pivotal shift in how businesses operate in a complex new landscape. Leading companies are harnessing advanced technologies — such as AI agents and physical AI — to enhance efficiency and drive revenue, as well as to position themselves as leaders in innovation, helping redefine the future of retail and CPG.