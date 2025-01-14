Americans way ahead in mobile data spend

Mobile data spending has skyrocketed over the years as the world becomes increasingly connected through digital platforms, IoT devices, and smartphones. In 2024, Internet users worldwide spent around $641-billion on mobile data, a figure expected to grow by another $30 billion this year. But there are huge regional differences, with Americans topping the list as the biggest spenders.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, Americans are projected to spend an average of $430 on mobile data in 2025, twice as much as Europeans and seven times more than Asians.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, the average per capita spending on mobile data in the US is expected to reach nearly $430 in 2025, up $15 from the previous year and $100 higher than in 2018. Shockingly, that is four times the global average, twice as much as Europeans and seven times more than Asians.

As one of the biggest spenders, Americans will generate the highest mobile data revenue this year. Statista expects the US market to hit $147,5-billion in revenue in 2025, accounting for 20% of the world’s total. Although far below Americans in average spending per capita, Asia, with its vast population, will gross $257-billion, while Europe follows with $136-billion.

Meanwhile, statistics show Norwegians will spend a shocking $503 in 2025, five times the global average. Canada, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates follow, with $492 and $490, respectively.

Thanks to increasing subscription rates in developing countries, worldwide mobile data revenues are projected to hit $671-billion this year and grow to $785-billion by 2029. Mobile subscriptions will also jump from 6,7-billion in 2025 to 7,5-billion by 2029.