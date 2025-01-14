Companies turn to specialists to combat AI cyber threats

As concerns about the use of AI in cyberattacks increase, companies worldwide are racing to bolster their cybersecurity strategies, according to a Kaspersky survey.

The new study reveals that 91% of IT and Information Security professionals surveyed in South Africa expect the use of AI by malicious actors to escalate over the next two years.

This growing threat is prompting organisations to prioritise cyber defense expertise, with many turning to cybersecurity vendors for specialised support and training.

In its latest study titled “Cyber defense & AI: Are you ready to protect your organisation?”, Kaspersky gathered insights from IT and Information Security professionals across SMEs and large enterprises. The findings underscore the urgent need to prepare for AI-driven cyberattacks.

To combat these evolving threats, companies place high value on cybersecurity expertise, with 98% of respondents in South Africa highlighting the importance of growing internal expertise through training for in-house employees, and 98% underscoring the need for external expertise provided by cybersecurity vendors. This need spans sectors from retail to critical infrastructure, emphasising a universal demand for advanced threat protection.

To reinforce their cyber protection, organisations are actively integrating both internal and external expertise. Currently, 38% of companies surveyed in South Africa are either implementing or planning to deploy external support to adapt to the evolving threat landscape, while 31% are doing the same through internal training initiatives.

Additionally, 60% already use external cybersecurity expertise, and 67% have training programs in place, underscoring a dual approach in fortifying their protection.

Cybersecurity vendors’ expertise can come in various forms, from specialised professional services that help organisations deploy their protection solutions, to advanced expert centers that focus on specific security challenges. One of these centers is the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center. It brings together the company’s AI research and development efforts, to deepen the protective capabilities of cybersecurity solutions.

Vladislav Tushkanov, group manager at the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Centre, says: “Our latest survey shows that businesses are acutely aware of the rising threat from AI-driven cyberattacks and are looking to reinforce their protection through comprehensive solutions, including the use of vendors’ extensive cybersecurity expertise.”