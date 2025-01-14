Snapdragon X Series adds AI performance

At last week’s CES 2025, Qualcomm Technologies announced the Snapdragon X Platform.

The 4th platform to join the Snapdragon X Series compute portfolio, the new chips are designed to deliver performance, multi-day battery life, and Copilot+ PC experiences.

Utilising an 8-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Snapdragon X delivers up to 163% faster performance at ISO-power than competitors, which who also use% more power.

The Snapdragon X processor balances performance and built-in intelligence with a 45 TOPS NPU that runs Copilot+ PC experiences more efficiently.

With an integrated power efficient GPU, Snapdragon X supports dynamic graphics ideal for creating presentations, web browsing, or streaming content.

Devices powered by Snapdragon X are expected to be available from Acer, Asus, Dell Technologies, HP and Lenovo in early 2025, enabling Copilot+ PCs in the $600 range.

Snapdragon also demonstrated a mini desktop PC powered by Snapdragon X Series platform. This new form factor ensures there is a design for every consumer, developer, and business need for those who prefer a portable device. Tomorrow, keep an eye on the news for full details.

Windows 11 on Snapdragon momentum continues to grow with more than 50 NPU powered AI experiences native on Snapdragon. Native apps now include 20 of the most popular VPNs, 50 of the most popular security apps and cloud storage apps, and new music Digital Audio Workstations (DAW) and Virtual Studio Technology (VST) Instruments. Native app development has increased 3x over the past year with companies like Music AI launching the Moises Live app exclusively for Snapdragon and its NPU.

“The Snapdragon X Series portfolio offers the most powerful, intelligent, and power-efficient processors for Windows in their class, making Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon the ultimate choice for users who want a laptop that can do it all,” says Alex Katouzian, group GM: mobile, compute, and XR (MCX) at Qualcomm Technologies. “Our ecosystem of partners continues to build on Snapdragon to deliver innovative form factors and premium AI experiences that enable everyday PC users who want a laptop that can keep up with their busy lives.”

“The introduction of Snapdragon X further reinforces a new wave of PC innovation and enables the latest technologies to be brought to a broader range of Copilot+ PCs,” says Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice-president: Windows + devices at Microsoft. “With Snapdragon X, customers will continue to experience leading performance and battery life, access more innovative AI experiences, and will have more form factors to choose from when deciding what Copilot+ PC best fits their needs.”