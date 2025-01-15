Allianz pegs cybersecurity as top risk

Cyber incidents such as data breaches or ransomware attacks, and IT disruptions, such as the CrowdStrike incident, are the biggest worry for companies globally in 2025, according to the Allianz Risk Barometer.

Once again, business interruption is also a main concern for companies of all sizes, ranking number two. After another heavy year of natural catastrophes activity in 2024 this peril remains number three, while the impact of a super election year, rising geopolitical tensions and the potential for trade wars mean changes in legislation and regulation is a top five risk at number four.

The biggest riser in this year’s Allianz Risk Barometer, which is based on the insights of more than 3 700 risk management professionals from 100+ countries, is climate change, from number seven to number five, achieving its highest-ever position in 14 years of the survey.

Large corporates, mid-size, and smaller businesses all perceive cyber incidents as their top business risk. However, there are significant differences in the rest of the ranking.

In Africa and Middle East, the top risks are cyber incidents followed by changes in legislation and regulation. Macroeconomic developments rank three and is a higher concern for African businesses than elsewhere (rank number seven globally, down two positions year-on-year). Theft, fraud and corruption and critical infrastructure blackouts are also bigger concerns for these firms than in other regions.

The report also explores the top risks for 14 countries of the Africa & Middle East region: South Africa (cyber is the new top risk. Shortage of skilled workforce number nine and macroeconomic developments number 10 are new entries in the top 10), Nigeria (power blackouts is a new entry in the top 10 risks at number four, while business interruption at number five is also up year-on-year), Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Senegal, Uganda; and four new additional countries (Burundi, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe).

Vanessa Maxwell, Allianz Commercial chief underwriting officer, comments: “2024 was an extraordinary year in terms of risk management and the results of our annual Allianz Risk Barometer reflect the uncertainty many companies around the globe are facing right now. What stands out this year is the interconnectivity of the top risks.

“Climate change, emerging technology, regulation and geopolitical risks are increasingly intertwined, resulting in a complex network of cause and effect. Businesses need to adopt a holistic approach to risk management and consistently strive to enhance their resilience and we are expecting that risk mitigation and building resilience in order to address these fast-evolving risks.”

Cyber risks continue to increase with rapid development of technology

Cyber incidents (38% of overall responses) rank as the most important risk globally for the fourth year in a row – and by a higher margin than ever (7% points). It is the top peril in Europe, North and South America, Africa and Middle East regions and in 20 countries, including Argentina, France, Germany, India, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco (new), Nigeria, South Africa (new), Uganda, the UK and the US. More than 60% of respondents identified data breaches as the cyber exposure companies fear most, followed by attacks on critical infrastructure and physical assets with 57%.

“For many companies, cyber risk, exacerbated by rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), is the big risk overriding everything else. It is likely to remain a top risk for organizations going forward, given the growing reliance on technology – the CrowdStrike incident in summer 2024 once again underlined how dependent we all are on secure and dependent IT systems,” says Rishi Baviskar, global head of cyber risk consulting at Allianz Commercial.

Business interruption strongly interlinked with other risks

Business interruption (BI) has ranked either number one or number two in every Allianz Risk Barometer for the past decade and retains its position at number two in 2025 with 31% of responses. BI is typically a consequence of events like a natural disaster, a cyber-attack or outage, insolvency or political risks like conflict or civil unrest, which can all affect the ability of a business to operate normally.

Several examples from 2024 highlight why companies still see BI as a major threat to their business model. Houthi attacks in the Red Sea led to supply chain disruptions due to rerouting of container ships, while incidents such as the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore also directly impacted global and local supply chains.

Supply chain disruptions with global effects occur approximately every 1,4 years, and the trend is rising, according to analysis from Circular Republic, in collaboration with Allianz and others. Those disruptions cause major economic damages, ranging up to 5% to 10% of product costs and additional downtime impacts.

“The push for technological advancement and efficiency is affecting the resilience of supply chains. Automation and digitization have significantly accelerated processes, which sometimes overwhelm individuals due to the rapid pace and complexity of modern technology. However, when implemented effectively, these technologies can also enhance resilience by providing better data analytics, predictive insights, and more agile response capabilities. This is why building and investing in resilience is becoming critical for every company around the globe,” says Michael Bruch, global head of risk advisory services at Allianz Commercial.

Climate change reaches new high

2024 is expected to have been the hottest year on record. It was also a year of terrible natural catastrophes with extreme hurricanes and storms in North America, devastating floods in Europe and Asia and drought in Africa and South America.

After dropping down the ranking during the pandemic years, as companies had to deal with more immediate challenges, climate change moves up two positions into the top five global risks at number five in 2025, its highest ever position. It ranks as a higher risk year-on-year in countries such as Australia, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, India, Kenya, Mauritius, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland and Thailand.

The closely interlinked peril of natural catastrophes remains at number three with 29%, although more respondents also picked this as a top risk year-on-year. For the fifth time in a row in 2024, insured losses surpassed $100-billion.

Around the world, natural catastrophes is the top risk in Austria, Croatia, Greece, Hong Kong, Japan, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey, many of which saw some of the most significant events of 2024. In Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in Spain, floods had a dramatic impact on people and businesses. In Africa, the northward shift in the monsoon brought significant rainfall to the Western Sahara, leading to an extreme flood season that caused widespread damage to thousands of homes, livestock, and agriculture. In Chad, Nigeria, Mali and Niger, rainfall totals were among the heaviest seen in decades.

Geopolitics and protectionism remain on the radar

Despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty in the Middle East, Ukraine and Southeast Asia, Political risks and violence drop one place to number nine year-on-year, albeit with the same share of respondents as 2024 (14%). But it ranks as a more concerning risk for large companies, up to number seven, while it is also a new entry into the top 10 risks for smaller companies at number 10.

The fear of trade wars and protectionism is increasing and analysis by Allianz and others shows that within the last decade export restrictions on critical raw materials increased by a factor of five. Tariffs and protectionism may be top of the list of the new US government, but on the other hand there is also the risk of a ‘regulatory wild west’, particularly around AI and cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, sustainability reporting requirements will be high on the agenda in Europe in 2025.

“The effect of new tariffs will be pretty much the same as with (over)regulation: ramping up costs for all companies affected,” says Ludovic Subran, chief investment officer and chief economist at Allianz. “However, not every regulation is inherently ‘bad’. And more often than not it is the implementation of rules that make corporate life difficult. Not only the number of rules but also an efficient administration that makes compliance as easy as possible should be the focus. A thorough digitization of the administration is urgently needed. However, in 2025, too, we will probably still be waiting in vain for a corresponding digital strategy. Instead, trade wars are coming. The outlook is not rosy.”