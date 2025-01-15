JSE kicks off Investment Challenge registrations

Registrations for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s (JSE) flagship financial literacy programme, the JSE Investment Challenge, have officially opened.

The competition, which has been running successfully for over 50 years, is set to commence on 17 March 2025 and invites high schools and tertiary institutions across South Africa to join the nationwide game that promotes savvy investing and financial understanding among students and learners.

The JSE Investment Challenge offers participants a unique opportunity to manage a virtual amount of R1 million in investments on the stock market, utilising actual JSE-listed shares. This simulation closely mirrors real-time market fluctuations and conditions, giving students a hands-on experience that aligns with actual trading environments. Over a six-month period, their performance is tracked and measured against their peers.

Monthly prizes are awarded to the top-performing teams, while the overall winners will share R1 million in prizes, including a trip to an international stock exchange for tertiary-level participants.

“At the JSE, we recognise financial literacy as an essential skill for the youth, equipping them to make informed decisions and manage personal finances effectively as they transition into adulthood,” says Ralph Speirs, senior CSI officer at the JSE. “The competition serves as a critical platform in this educational journey, providing young South Africans with a practical understanding of investing and the financial markets. By engaging with real-world economic scenarios, participants gain early exposure that prepares them for future financial challenges and opportunities.”

Last year’s challenge saw participation from over 49 000 individuals, reflecting a significant increase from the 29,000 participants in 2023, underscoring the growing enthusiasm for investing among South African youth.

“Participants will learn the fundamentals of investing and hone critical skills like portfolio management, risk assessment and strategic decision-making. We’ve seen teams from past challenges effectively applying these skills to significantly grow their portfolios. It’s truly compelling to see how this hands-on experience translates into real-world financial acumen,” says Speirs.

High schools are eligible to enter one or more teams into challenge. Each team must consist of four learners from Grades 8 to 12, and a teacher is required to supervise each team. At the tertiary level, students are required to form teams with members who are all registered at the same institution. These teams can have a minimum of two and a maximum of four members and the challenge is open to students from any field of study.

Schools can visit https://schools.jse.co.za/, and tertiary teams should go to https://university.jse.co.za/.