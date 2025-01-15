SA users are optimistic about AI

A new survey from Ipsos and Google reveals that attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI) are trending positive as its use becomes more widespread.

The study, “Our Life with AI: From innovation to application”, surveyed 21 000 people across 21 countries, finding that global AI usage has jumped to 48% and excitement about its potential now exceeds concerns (57% versus 43%, up from 50%/50% last year).

South Africa demonstrates a growing embrace of AI, with adoption rates and enthusiasm on the rise. The survey reveals that 55% of South Africans have used generative AI (GenAI) in the last year, a notable increase from 45% in 2023.

Furthermore, a strong majority (71%) of South Africans express excitement about AI’s potential, believing that the benefits outweigh any potential concerns.

“AI is starting to deliver magic at scale, making people’s lives easier and better,” says Kent Walker, president of global affairs at Google & Alphabet. “Today’s survey results show the more people use these tools, the more excited they get about the possibilities and about the personal, professional, and scientific breakthroughs on the way.”

AI Optimism on the Rise

The survey indicates a significant increase in enthusiasm for AI within the South African online community:

Generative AI Use: 55% of survey respondents in South Africa report using generative AI in the last year.

Positive Outlook: A substantial number of surveyed South Africans, 71%, are excited about the potential of AI, outweighing their concerns about the risks associated with AI.

Economic Impact: 63% of the surveyed online population in South Africa believe AI will positively change the economy.

Societal Impact: The study also found that 78% of South African online respondents expect AI to positively impact science and medicine.

How South Africa Fares Versus Other Regions

South Africa’s online community presents a unique perspective compared to global trends:

South Africa is among the top markets in feeling excited about AI, with 71% of surveyed South Africans expressing excitement about AI’s potential, compared to the global average of 57%.

While there is excitement, South African online respondents also acknowledge potential risks, although these are outweighed by positive sentiment.

AI Opportunity for Science and Medicine

The survey highlights that a large proportion of the online community in South Africa are anticipating positive outcomes from AI in science and medical fields, with 78% of survey participants expect AI to have a positive impact.

AI as a Tool for Personal and Professional Growth

The surveyed online population in South Africa sees AI as a tool that can enhance both personal and professional lives:

Many of the survey respondents believe AI will help people improve their productivity and provide access to information.

There is a strong interest in AI for problem-solving and productivity enhancements.

Pro-Innovation Sentiments Prevail

The survey indicates a preference for fostering AI advancement over restrictive regulations amongst those surveyed in South Africa, showing they are keen to embrace innovation.

“Our latest multinational survey with Google shows that people view the continuing development of AI as important and exciting, but something that should be done thoughtfully,” says Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos. “We find that as more people use and gain experience with AI, they are better able to see how AI can help them and the possibilities that AI gives them.

“These findings from the survey show a considerable excitement among the online population in South Africa about AI’s potential to bring about positive change to the country, especially within the economy and healthcare sectors. The data suggests a growing embrace of AI within South Africa’s online community.”