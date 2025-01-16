NTT Data named as a top global employer

NTT Data has been recognised as a Global Top Employer for 2025 by the Top Employers Institute. This is the second time it has received this accolade.

The company also earned the Top Employer 2025 regional certification in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on their participation and HR Best Practices Survey results. This comprehensive survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity and Inclusion, Well-being, and more.

NTT DATA received high marks for “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”, “Sustainability”, and “Work Environment”.

“Our globally diverse workforce is our greatest asset,” says Yutaka Sasaki, president and CEO of NTT DATA. “Their ingenuity, talent and expertise are key to our culture, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for the second time for our unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional working environment for our employees.

“Fostering a supportive, collaborative and inclusive culture allows everyone to bring their authentic selves to work, which in turn enables them to perform at their best.

“This honorable distinction is an acknowledgment of all we have done to promote an empowering culture for our colleagues worldwide so far, and an indication of what’s to come as we continue to focus on our workforce.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of constant change – where technological, economic, and social shifts are ever-present – exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations.

“This year’s Top Employers Certification Program has showcased this strength, with the certified Top Employers for 2025 demonstrating outstanding dedication to their employees globally. Their consistent commitment to people practices worldwide makes them stand out as an exclusive group that has earned global certification through the Top Employers Program. We are proud to celebrate these companies and their achievements in 2025.”

As part of its vision, NTT Data prioritises the development of globally successful professionals and the cultivation of a culture that celebrates diversity. The company also emphasises creating a flexible work environment, allowing employees greater autonomy in deciding when and where they work.