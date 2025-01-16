Vodacom retains title as Africa’s Top Employer

Vodacom Group has been named Africa’s number one employer by the Top Employers Institute for the second year running. The certification and first place ranking have also been awarded to Vodacom Group, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Mozambique, Vodacom Tanzania and Safaricom Kenya.

The Top Employers Institute Companies awards companies based on their performance in key HR domains such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, and well-being.

“We are incredibly proud to be certified as the Top Employer in Africa for the second year in a row. We believe that the well-being of our employees contributes directly to our ability to fulfil our purpose of connecting for a better future. By continually enhancing our Employee Value Proposition through empathetic and inclusive policies and practices, we are cultivating a workplace culture where people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to reach their full potential,” says Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

In 2024, Vodacom strengthened its Employee Value Proposition with employee offerings that endorse its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace. With an emphasis on Compassion, Acceptance, Respect and Empathy (CARE), the company’s enhanced wellness initiatives include support for all stages of life, such as menopause, and a more encompassing family responsibility leave policy.

“Maintaining our position as Africa’s Top Employer once again demonstrates our dedication to enabling our employees to thrive,” says Matimba Mbungela, chief human resources officer at Vodacom Group. “However, our focus on nurturing talent and career development in the tech industry extends to the millions of young people across the continent who are the future of work.

“ There is an urgent need to prepare the next generation for the rapidly evolving digital economy. To this end, we have launched the Digital Skills Hub, with the goal to equip one million young people in Africa by 2027 by providing access to self-paced, digital skills training for those aged between 18 and 35.”

Developed in collaboration with other tech organisations, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, the Vodacom Digital Skills Hub aims to boost digital literacy across Africa, bridging the digital skills gap across eight African countries including in South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya.

The Vodacom Digital Skills Hub aims to empower the next generation, to consider a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and entails fun and engaging practical digital skills training for young people on the continent. AWS Educate is one of the first programs to be offered through the Digital Skills Hub and an additional program to Vodacom’s various existing online learning platforms. AWS Educate offers beginners an extensive library of self-paced online training that covers a range of topics from cloud fundamentals to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“As we embark on a new year, we want to encourage young people, whether they’re students, job seekers or aspiring entrepreneurs, to benefit from the Digital Skills Hub. By supporting digital skills training as a Top Employer, we are empowering the next workforce and ensuring that everyone can connect to a better future,” concludes Joosub.