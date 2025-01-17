Apple disables AI feature

Apple has announced that it is disabling an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that aggregates and summarises news headlines.

This follows complaints by some media outlets, including the BBC, that the software misrepresented news reports.

At the same time, Apple is adding a note for users receiving notification summaries in other apps, warning them that the feature is still in development and could have some errors.

Separately, Apple has informed developers that it is working on improving the summaries on news and entertainment apps.